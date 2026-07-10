Aces beat the Fire 88-80 behind double-doubles by A’ja Wilson and Jackie Young

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A’ja Wilson had 32 points and 10 rebounds, Jackie Young added 19 points and 11 assists,…

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A’ja Wilson had 32 points and 10 rebounds, Jackie Young added 19 points and 11 assists, and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Portland Fire 88-80 on Thursday night.

Wilson returned after missing three games due to a right leg injury and scored 10 of Las Vegas’ opening 20 points. She finished 10 of 19 from the field and 11 of 13 at the free-throw line for her seventh 30-point game this season.

NaLyssa Smith finished with 16 points for Las Vegas (16-6), which moved into a first-place tie with Minnesota in the standings. Young made eight of her 11 shots as the Aces shot 51%.

Carla Leite scored 13 points, and Megan Gustafson and Teja Oblak each added 11 for Portland (9-13).

Las Vegas scored eight points in the final 30 seconds of the third quarter to take a commanding 69-52 lead. Kierstan Bell made a 3-pointer from the corner with 5.9 seconds left and after a Portland turnover, Chelsea Gray was fouled on a 3-point attempt before making three free throws.

Up next

Aces: Hosts Phoenix on Saturday.

Fire: At Atlanta on Saturday.

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AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

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