Aaliyah Edwards and Brittney Griner each score 20-plus to lead the Sun past the Fire

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Aaliyah Edwards scored 21 points off the bench, Brittney Griner added 20, and the Connecticut Sun…

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Aaliyah Edwards scored 21 points off the bench, Brittney Griner added 20, and the Connecticut Sun beat the Portland Fire 90-87 on Tuesday.

Leila Lacan went coast-to-coast for a reverse layup to give Connecticut a 90-83 lead with 1:13 left. But Lacan missed a layup on the Sun’s next possession and then turned it over with 20 seconds left to give Porland another chance.

Portland called a timeout with 7.4 seconds left, trailing by three. Carla Leite drove into the lane and found Bridget Carleton in the corner for a 3-point attempt, but it did not hit the rim as time expired.

Olivia Nelson-Ododa had 16 points and Lacan added 14 for Connecticut (6-18). The Sun shot 53% from the field despite going 3 of 14 from 3-point range.

Leite led Portland (10-14) with 18 points. Gustafson added 15, Emily Engstler had 14 and Bridget Carleton 12.

MYSTICS 79, TEMPO 62

TORONTO (AP) — Kiki Iriafen had 25 points and 14 rebounds, Shakira Austin added 17 points and 10 rebounds, and Washington beat Toronto.

The Mystics began the second half on an 11-3 run, capped by an Iriafen layup, to take their first lead, 37-35, since the midway point of the first quarter.

Washington outscored Toronto 53-30 in the second half.

Michaela Onyenwere added 15 points for Washington (12-10), which outrebounded Toronto 46-26 and got 20 second-chance points compared to the Tempo’s three. All-Star Sonia Citron played 31 minutes and was held to just two points — the lowest scoring game of her two-year career.

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