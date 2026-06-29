Yankees 2B Jazz Chisholm Jr. says umpire should have asked for help on check-swing strikeout

NEW YORK (AP) — Jazz Chisholm Jr. thought plate umpire Adam Hamari should have asked for help on a check-swing…

NEW YORK (AP) — Jazz Chisholm Jr. thought plate umpire Adam Hamari should have asked for help on a check-swing strikeout that led to the New York Yankees’ second baseman being ejected from Sunday night’s 5-4 loss to Boston in 10 innings that completed a four-game sweep by the Red Sox.

In the sixth inning, Chisholm struck out on a half swing at Sonny Gray’s curveball in the dirt while the Yankees were still being no-hit. He was upset Hamari called him out without asking third base umpire Clint Vondrak for help.

Chisholm was tossed by first base ump Todd Tichenor when he spiked his helmet in the dirt behind home plate while manager Aaron Boone talked to Hamari.

“All I thought was that he should have asked for help and that was basically it,” Chisholm said before the Yankees opened a three-game series against Detroit on Monday night. “I turned away, slammed my helmet and got ejected. I feel like it should have been an equipment fine, but he ejected me.”

After the ejection, former teammate Anthony Rizzo said on the NBC broadcast that Chisholm needed to be smarter and getting tossed “shows a little bit of immaturity.”

“He played 15 years in the big leagues, he’s entitled to his opinion,” Chisholm said of Rizzo, who ended his career in 2024 with the Yankees.

Following the loss, Chisholm did not speak with reporters but did talk to Boone after getting tossed for the seventh time in his career.

“I never want our players getting ejected, but it does happen from time to time,” Boone said. “I would say with us it rarely happens. That’s why I try and inject myself into it more often than not. So just understanding they gave me an opportunity to say your piece and let’s leave it alone and keep moving.”

Fried to face Stanton in live batting practice

Max Fried will throw around 30 pitches to hitters Tuesday and will face teammate Giancarlo Stanton, who has not played since April 24.

Fried has not pitched since exiting his May 13 start in Baltimore after the third inning with a bone bruise in his left elbow. He is scheduled to throw about the equivalent of two innings.

The left-hander has thrown the equivalent of two innings in a pair of bullpen sessions.

Stanton missed his 58th game Monday with a right calf strain and recently started running again. The slugger had a setback three weeks ago running the bases that prevented him from returning during New York’s previous homestand against the White Sox and Reds.

Grisham and McMahon likely back by the end of the week

Trent Grisham and Ryan McMahon were on the field for early batting practice and could return soon.

Grisham missed his 16th game with a strained right hamstring sustained June 13 while running the bases in Toronto. The outfielder could appear in a minor league rehab game Tuesday before being activated from the injured list Wednesday or Friday.

McMahon was placed on the 10-day IL with a throat infection last week, retroactive to June 22, and the third baseman is expected to return Friday.

Roster move

Before the game, the Yankees put closer David Bednar on the paternity list and recalled right-handed reliever Jake Bird from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

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