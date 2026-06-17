Wout van Aert to miss Tour de France with elbow injury

DEN BOSCH, Netherlands (AP) — Wout van Aert will miss next month’s Tour de France because of an elbow injury,…

DEN BOSCH, Netherlands (AP) — Wout van Aert will miss next month’s Tour de France because of an elbow injury, a big blow to his team leader Jonas Vingegaard’s ambition to challenge Tadej Pogacar at cycling’s biggest race.

Team Visma-Lease a Bike said a in statement on Wednesday that the Belgian rider “is still dealing with the effects of an elbow injury and has not recovered in time to start the Tour de France at the required level.”

Van Aert crashed at training before last week’s Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes. An infection developed in the wound on his elbow during the traditional Tour de France warm-up event, forcing him to withdraw.

His team said he spent one night under observation in hospital this week.

“It has been decided that full recovery is the priority and Van Aert’s health comes first,” the team said. “For this reason, he will not be included in the selection for the Tour de France.”

Earlier this season, Van Aert beat Pogacar in a dramatic sprint to the line to win the prestigious Paris-Roubaix one-day classic for the first time. The 31-year-old Van Aert has won 10 Tour de France stages.

“This is of course a big disappointment,” he said. “The Tour de France is one of my main goals every year. My full focus is now on my recovery so I can return to my best level later this season.”

Van Aert, a versatile rider capable of winning on all ground, would have been a key teammate of two-time Tour de France champion Vingegaard. His replacement will be announced on June 23 when the Team Visma-Lease a Bike roster for the event will be unveiled.

The Tour starts on July 4. ___

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