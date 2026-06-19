World Cup what to know: Netherlands, Sweden face off as group stage reaches halfway point

This summer’s supersized World Cup is about to reach the halfway point of its 48-team group stage schedule. By the…

This summer’s supersized World Cup is about to reach the halfway point of its 48-team group stage schedule.

By the end of Saturday, there will have been 36 games played with 36 more to go before the 32-team knockout stage begins June 28. A champion will be crowned on July 19.

The Netherlands — often described as the most talented soccer nation to never win a World Cup — faces a crucial game against Sweden in Group F. The Dutch fought to a 2-2 draw against Japan in their opener.

Germany and Ivory Coast square off for potential control of Group E after both squads won their first game. Also on Saturday, Curacao faces Ecuador while Tunisia takes on Japan.

What to watch on June 20

— Netherlands vs. Sweden, 1 p.m. EDT in Houston (Fox/Telemundo/Peacock)

— Germany vs. Ivory Coast, 4 p.m. EDT in Toronto (Fox/Telemundo/Peacock)

— Ecuador vs. Curacao, 8 p.m. EDT in Kansas City, Missouri (FS1/Telemundo/Peacock)

— Tunisia vs. Japan, midnight EDT in Monterrey, Mexico (FS1/Telemundo/Peacock)

Happy hosts after good results

The three host countries for this World Cup are feeling good about themselves after two matches.

The U.S. earned its second straight win and a spot in the knockout round, beating Australia 2-0 on Friday. The Americans will win their group if Paraguay and Turkey draw or Paraguay wins late Friday night.

Canada is in excellent shape to qualify for the knockout round after a 6-0 win over Qatar on Thursday. Mexico has already wrapped up the Group A title thanks to its 1-0 win over South Korea.

Netherlands facing pressure to perform vs. Sweden

The Netherlands — ranked No. 8 in the world — is under a considerable amount of pressure to beat Sweden on Saturday after it blew two leads in its draw against Japan.

Coach Ronald Koeman faced several pointed questions about strategy after the Japan game and shot back with cryptic replies.

Meanwhile, 34th-ranked Sweden put on a show in its 5-1 win over Tunisia, starting its World Cup with a flourish after not qualifying in 2022.

“It’s about how we perform and the mentality we have,” Sweden coach Graham Potter said Friday. “We know that we are a work in progress and we’re improving. We have to play better against a better opponent and I think we’re ready to do that.”

Germany looks to build on 7-goal performance

The Germans did what they were supposed to do in their opening game: Win decisively over Curaçao.

The 7-1 victory was a warmup for Saturday’s game against Ivory Coast, which should be a much more formidable opponent. Ivory Coast scored a late goal against Ecuador for a 1-0 win in its opener.

Ivory Coast got some good news earlier this week when striker Elye Wahi, under investigation for alleged betting-related offenses, received authorization to enter Canada for the match.

“He hasn’t really shown any signs of being annoyed or being discouraged,” Ivory Coast coach Emerse Fae said. “He’s happy. He had a good trip over here. He’s going to do everything he can to help out the team.”

Ecuador facing pressure to win vs. Curaçao

Ecuador was unbeaten in 19 consecutive matches when it arrived at the World Cup, and it looked as if Sebastián Beccacece’s team was going to keep that streak going until Ivory Coast’s Amad Diallo scored in the 90th minute to deal La Tricolor an opening loss.

Now, with powerful Germany awaiting next week to conclude Group E play, Ecuador faces what could amount to a must-win match with Curaçao at Arrowhead Stadium if it wants to advance to the knockout stage.

“What follows,” Beccacece said, “must be faced with the same way we have faced it so far: with great strength, with great integrity, with great intensity and with a clear idea of the game.”

Meanwhile, Curaçao had been the plucky feel-good story of the World Cup as the smallest nation, both in size and population, to make the field. Then reality hit in the Blue Wave’s 7-1 loss to Germany.

Japan tries to keep momentum vs. Tunisia

Japan had high expectations coming into this World Cup and delivered a solid performance in its opener, rallying for a draw against the Netherlands.

Now the Japanese will try to keep that momentum against Tunisia, which lost to Sweden in its opener.

Tunisia fired coach Sabri Lamouchi after the 5-1 loss and appointed Hervé Renard. The Frenchman is an experienced coach who specializes in leading national teams across Africa and the Arabic-speaking world. He’s won the Africa Cup of Nations with Zambia and the Ivory Coast.

More World Cup news

— Canada’s Ismaël Koné has surgery for 2 broken bones in leg from World Cup match against Qatar

— World Cup players with dual eligibility face a tough choice about which country to represent

— Mexico goalkeeper Raúl Rangel seizes the World Cup spotlight with two shutouts in two matches

— Lamine Yamal says he’s not fully fit and is unlikely to start in Spain’s second World Cup game

— Boston, Scotland World Cup fans brought together in soccer kinship, celebration and love of beer

— Iran says it’s being treated unfairly. Its World Cup travel schedule isn’t unique

— World Cup ticket buyers are left stranded as resale purchases fall through

— Alex Freeman, 21-year-old son of NFL standout Antonio Freeman, scores for US in World Cup win

Stats of the day

The United States is the first team to benefit from own goals by the opposing team in consecutive World Cup matches. It’s also the first time since the initial World Cup in 1930 that the Americans have started 2-0.

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AP Sports Writers Dave Skretta and Kristie Rieken contributed to this report.

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AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-world-cup

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