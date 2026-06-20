World Cup Prediction Market Promo Codes: Get Top Bonuses For Sunday Trades

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services With another loaded day of group stage action in the World Cup ahead of us, now is the perfect time to activate the leading prediction market promo codes.

Make all of the trades you want with the best offers and have bonuses released to your new accounts. Let’s take a glance at today’s schedule:

Spain vs. Saudi Arabia (noon EST)

Belgium vs. Iran (3 p.m. EST)

Uruguay vs. Cape Verde (6 p.m. EST)

New Zealand vs. Egypt (9 p.m. EST)

World Cup Prediction Market Promo Codes: Overview Of Top Offers

With your account on each of these platforms, you will find they are different than a sportsbook. You can buy and sell you positions at any moment you want, giving you more opportunities to secure profits or even limit losses. You will not have to deal with oddsmakers or even a vig when you are trading on these markets.

Click each of the links below to get up and running with these offers:

Polymarket promo code WTOP for $50 bonus here.

Kalshi promo code WTOP15 for $15 bonus here.

FanDuel Predicts promo code for $25 bonus here (iOS) and here (Android).

Novig promo code WTOP50 for $50 coins here.

OG promo code for up to $100 in bonuses here.

Crypto.com promo code for up to $50 in CRO bonuses here.

ProphetX promo code WTOP for up to $100 in bonuses here.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: $50 Trading Bonus







After registering with Polymarket, you will be an initial deposit of at least $20 away from securing your reward. Once you do that, you will have $50 in bonuses to use for trades on today’s action.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Get $15 Bonus Offer







With Kalshi, you will need to complete $10 in trades to get your bonuses. This exclusive offer gives you $15 in bonuses once you hit that threshold, which is bumped up from the previous offer of $10.

FanDuel Predicts Promo Code: $25 In Bonuses















With FanDuel Predicts, the amount of your initial trade does not matter, but that transaction is required for you to get your bonuses. Once you hit submit on that trade, you will receive $25 in bonuses to use across the platform.

Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Secure $50 Coins







With Novig, users can secure $50 coins to use within the platform’s free mode. Spend $5 on the platform to unlock your reward, then start using your coins in a stress-free environment to test out your strategies.

OG Promo Code: Get Up To $100 In Bonuses







After you sign up with OG, you will just have to start completing trades on the exchange. The more you trade, the more you get in bonuses, up to $100. Today’s slate presents a perfect opportunity for you to take advantage of this offer.

Crypto.com Promo Code: $50 CRO Bonus Offer







Activate the Crypto.com promo code offer by making a cryptocurrency trade on the platform. Then, take your funds from that transaction and stake them. This will trigger a CRO bonus of any amount up to $50.

ProphetX Promo Code WTOP: Up To $100 In Bonuses







Your first transaction with ProphetX will determine how much in bonuses you get. The platform will match your spend at 20%, up to the $100 in possible bonuses.