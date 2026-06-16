World Cup Prediction Market Promo Codes: Get Bonuses for Argentina-Algeria, Any Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The World Cup continues with four more high-profile group stage games today, and you can capitalize on the loaded slate with the leading prediction market promo codes.

Whether you are looking to trade on France, Argentina or another game today, you can take advantage of several bonuses on these platforms. Prediction markets are a bit different than betting markets. You can buy and sell your positions at any moment, giving you a chance to secure profits in situations that sportsbooks do not provide.

In addition, you will not have to deal with oddsmakers or vigs with prediction markets. There is no better way to enhance your viewing experience than with these offers.

World Cup Prediction Market Promo Codes: Top Offers For Tuesday Slate

Review each of the welcome offers below and click on any of the links for the ones you are interested in claiming:

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: $50 in bonuses here.

$50 in bonuses here. Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: $15 in bonuses here.

$15 in bonuses here. FanDuel Predicts Promo Code: $25 in bonuses here (iOS) and here (Android).

$25 in bonuses here (iOS) and here (Android). Novig Promo Code WTOP50: $50 in coins here.

$50 in coins here. OG Promo Code: $100 in bonuses here.

$100 in bonuses here. Crypto.com Promo Code: $50 in CRO bonuses here.

$50 in CRO bonuses here. ProphetX Promo Code WTOP: Up to $100 in bonuses here.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: $50 Registration Bonus







When you sign up with Polymarket, you will be able to claim this exclusive offer by making an initial deposit of at least $20. Once you do so, you will receive $50 in bonuses to use for trades on any of today’s matches.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: New $15 Bonus Offer







Start up your new profile with Kalshi and activate this new exclusive offer by trading $10 on today’s slate. Whether you trade $10 on one market, or split it up into multiple transactions, you will receive $15 in bonuses the moment you hit that threshold.

FanDuel Predicts Promo Code: $25 Trading Bonus















After you set up an account with the FanDuel Predicts promo code, you are one trade away from securing $25 in bonuses. No matter what amount you trade, and what market you choose, you receive the bonuses the moment you hit submit.

Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Spend $5, Get $50 Coins







With Novig, you can spend $5 on any game on the platform after you sign up to activate this offer. Once you do that, you will receive $50 in Novig Coins, which can be used within the free portion of the app.

OG Promo Code: Unlock $100 In Bonuses







Sign up with our OG promo code offer, then start making trades on today’s matches. The more in trades that you make, you secure more in bonuses, until you reach the $100 ceiling from this offer.

Crypto.com Promo Code: $50 In CRO Bonuses







Crypto.com also has prediction markets. When you sign up with our offer, make a cryptocurrency trade on the platform. This will give you CRO, which you can then stake on the platform to get up to $50 in CRO bonuses.

ProphetX Promo Code WTOP: Up To $100 In Bonuses







With ProphetX, the amount you spend on your first transaction determines how much in bonuses you get from this offer. The 20% match gives you up to $100. Make your first transaction on today’s slate to lock in your offer.