World Cup Prediction Market Promo Codes: Get Best Apps, Offers for June 18 Matches

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services We have four more World Cup matches to get ready for today, and there is no better way to get in on all of the action than signing up with the leading prediction market promo codes.

Prediction markets are a bit different than a sportsbook. Avoid oddsmakers and vigs by signing up with the offers we will take you through today. Take advantage of these offers for any of today’s four matches:

Czechia vs. South Africa

Switzerland vs. Bosnia-Herz

Canada vs. Qatar

Mexico vs. South Korea

World Cup Prediction Market Promo Codes: Best Thursday Offers

By signing up with any of the offers you are interested, you can lock in bonuses before the first game even kicks off. Click the links below to get in on the offers that appeal to you:

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 bonus offer here.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP150: Get $15 bonus offer here.

FanDuel Predicts Promo Code: Get $25 bonus offer here (iOS) or here (Android).

Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Get $50 coins here.

OG Promo Code: Get up to $100 in bonuses here.

Crypto.com Promo Code: Get up to $50 in CRO bonuses here.

ProphetX Promo Code WTOP: Get up to $100 in bonuses here.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Trading Bonus







When you start up your new profile using the Polymarket promo code, you will have the ability to get $50 in bonuses. Just make an initial deposit of at least $20 to trigger the reward.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Claim $15 Bonus Offer







When you use the Kalshi promo code offer, you will be $10 in trades away from securing the reward. Once you trade $10 on the platform, whether in a single transaction or multiple, you get $15 in bonuses credited to your account.

FanDuel Predicts Promo Code: $25 Sign-Up Bonus















After you set up your new account with the FanDuel Predicts promo code offer, you will be one trade away from getting the $25 in bonuses. The amount you trade does not matter, and the moment you hit submit, you will get the $25 in bonuses.

Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Get $50 Coins







To get started with the Novig promo code offer, you just have to spend $5 on the platform. The moment you do so, you will have $50 Novig Coins released to your account, which can be used within the app’s free mode. This essentially gives you a chance to test out your strategies in a stress-free environment.

OG Promo Code: Get $100 In Bonuses







Start making trades with OG to get up to $100 in bonuses credited to your account. The more you trade on World Cup matches, the more you get in bonuses, up to the $100 in bonuses.

Crypto.com Promo Code: Get $50 In CRO Bonuses







When using the Crypto.com promo code, start with a cryptocurrency trade on the platform. Then, take your funds from that trade and stake them on the platform to get up to $50 in CRO bonuses credited to your profile.

ProphetX Promo Code WTOP: Up To $100 In Bonuses







Lastly, you can get up to $100 in bonuses with ProphetX through your first purchase. This comes from a 20% spend match. Take advantage of this offer with today’s World Cup markets.