World Cup Prediction Market Promo Codes: Get All the Best Trading Offers This Week

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services As the World Cup rolls on with more group stage games, you can get in on the best prediction market promo codes to enhance your viewing experience.

We have another four-match slate today, and you can lock in bonuses and more before the first kickoff. Make trades for any match today with prediction markets, as they are more favorable than traditional betting markets.

Portugal vs. Congo DR

England vs. Croatia

Ghana vs. Panama

Uzbekistan vs. Colombia

World Cup Prediction Market Promo Code: Best Offers For Wednesday Action

When you make predictions for today’s matches, you will have the ability to buy and sell your positions at any moment, giving you an opportunity to secure a profit in more ways than regular sportsbooks provide. Click each of the links you are interested in below to lock in the offers that appeal to you:

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Click here for $50 bonus

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Click here for $15 bonus

FanDuel Predicts Promo Code: Click here (iOS) or here (Android) for $25 bonus

Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Click here for $50 Novig Coins

OG Promo Code: Click here for up to $100 in bonuses

Crypto.com Promo Code: Click here for $50 CRO bonuses

ProphetX Promo Code WTOP: Click here for up to $100 in bonuses

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Secure $50 Bonus Offer







Activate the Polymarket promo code offer by signing up and then making a deposit of at least $20. This will trigger a $50 bonus to your account, which you can use for trades on any of today’s matches.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: $15 Trading Bonus







Set up your new profile with Kalshi, then make $10 in trades for today’s matches and get $15 in bonuses credited to your account. Capitalize on this new exclusive offer as the World Cup continues to heat up.

FanDuel Predicts Promo Code: $25 Sign-Up Bonus















Register with the FanDuel Predicts promo code offer, then trade any amount to activate your reward. When you complete your first trade, you will unlock $25 in bonuses to use throughout the rest of the tournament.

Novig Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Coins







Start up your new account with Novig, then spend $5 on any market for today’s matches. This will instantly unlock your $50 in Novig Coins from this offer, which can be used within the free portion of the app.

OG Promo Code: Up To $100 Bonus Offer







Secure up to $100 in bonuses with the OG promo code offer, then start making your trades on the platform. The more trades you make, the more in bonuses you get, up to the $100 ceiling.

Crypto.com Promo Code: $50 CRO Bonus







The Crypto.com promo code offer is simple to use, but has a few steps. After signing up, make a cryptocurrency trade on the platform to get CRO. Then, take that and stake it to get up to $50 in CRO bonuses.

ProphetX Promo Code WTOP: $100 Bonus Offer







With the last offer we have to go through, you can secure up to $100 in bonuses. This comes in the form of a 20% purchase match. Your transaction will be used to get up to $100 total in bonuses.