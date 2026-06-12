World Cup Prediction Market Apps: Get Best Promo Codes for USA-Paraguay, Any Match This Weekend

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The 2026 World Cup is here, and USA is set to take on Paraguay tonight in their first group stage game, so you can capitalize on the best offers from the leading prediction market apps.

Prediction markets are a bit different than a sportsbook. First, you are competing with other users when trading your positions, so you do not have to deal with a vig or oddsmakers. You also have the ability to buy and sell your positions at any moment. This gives you opportunities to secure profits or limit potential losses in ways that a sportsbook does not.

World Cup Prediction Market Apps: USA-Paraguay Offer

Users in the US can claim several of these offers. Just click the links for the offers you are interested in below to get started.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: $50 bonus offer here.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: $10 trading bonus here.

FanDuel Predicts Promo Code: $25 bonus here (iOS) and here (Android).

Novig Promo Code WTOP50: $50 coins here.

OG Promo Code: $100 bonus here.

Crypto.com Promo Code: $50 CRO bonus here.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: $50 Bonus Offer







When you start up your new profile with Polymarket, you will just have to make a deposit of $20 or more. This will release the $50 in bonuses from this exclusive offer in time for tonight’s USA vs. Paraguay game.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: $10 Trading Bonus







With Kalshi, you will have to start your account with $10 in trades. This will trigger $10 more in bonuses to your account.

It is important to note that you do not have to trade $10 in one transaction. You can split it up into two separate $5 trades if you want. Either way, you will receive the bonuses after you hit that threshold.

FanDuel Predicts Promo Code: $25 Welcome Bonus















To activate the FanDuel Predicts offer, you just have to trade any amount on USA vs. Paraguay today. Your first transaction will release $25 in bonuses, no matter how much you trade.

Novig Promo Code WTOP50: $50 Novig Coins Offer







Set up your new profile using the Novig promo code offer, then spend $5 for your first order on USA vs. Paraguay. Once you do that, you will have $50 in Novig Coins credited to your account.

Those coins can be used within the free portion of the app, allowing you to test out your strategies and get familiar with how things work before playing with real money.

OG Promo Code: Up To $100 In Bonuses







When you sign up with the OG promo code, you can get up to $100 in bonuses. All you have to do is start making trades on the platform. The more you trade, the more in bonuses you get, up to the $100 ceiling.

Get started with a trade on USA vs. Paraguay tonight to start locking in your bonuses.

Crypto.com Promo Code: $50 CRO Bonus Offer







Start up your account with Crypto.com and make a cryptocurrency trade on the platform. From there, you will have to stake your CRO from that trade. This will determine how much in CRO bonuses you get (up to $50), from this offer.