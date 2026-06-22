Woodruff’s stellar return and Ortiz’s sacrifice fly in 10th lift Brewers to 2-1 win over Reds

CINCINNATI (AP) — Brandon Woodruff took a perfect game into the sixth inning in his return and Joey Ortiz’s sacrifice…

CINCINNATI (AP) — Brandon Woodruff took a perfect game into the sixth inning in his return and Joey Ortiz’s sacrifice fly in the 10th drove home the go-ahead run as the first-place Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cincinnati Reds 2-1 on Monday night.

In the 10th, Garrett Mitchell walked then Sal Frelick bunted Mitchell and designated runner Jake Bauers into scoring position. Ortiz’s sacrifice fly drove home Bauers with the game’s first run and Mitchell scored on a wild pitch by Tony Santillan (1-4) to make the score 2-0.

Joel Kuhnel allowed one run in the 10th on a groundout but notched his fifth save. Trevor Megill (2-2) got the win for Milwaukee.

Woodruff, who was making his first start since April 30, allowed one hit with no walks and 10 strikeouts. He retired the first 16 batters before Tyler Stephenson singled with one out in the sixth.

The 10 strikeouts were two shy of his career-high, which he’d done three times. He has fanned 10 or more batters 21 times in his career, most recently on July 12, 2025, against the Washington Nationals.

Woodruff had been on the injured list since May 1 with right shoulder inflammation after he experienced a sudden drop in velocity.

Cincinnati starter Brady Singer and Woodruff allowed one hit each through six with a combined 15 strikeouts.

Singer walked the first two batters in the second but retired the next three. He held the Brewers hitless until Brice Turang’s double leading off the fourth. Turang went 2 for 3.

Woodruff was replaced by Aaron Ashby after throwing 79 pitches, 53 strikes.

Singer allowed two hits with two walks and seven strikeouts on a season-high 104 pitches. Singer’s seven innings were a season high.

Up next

Brewers RHP Brandon Sproat (1-4, 5.94 ERA) will face Reds LHP Nick Lodolo (2-2, 6.12) on Tuesday night.

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