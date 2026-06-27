Williams scores 13 4th-quarter points, Stokes and Chen add 13 each as Valkyries beat Dream 78-75

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Gabby Williams scored 13 straight Golden State points in the fourth quarter, finishing with 16 to…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Gabby Williams scored 13 straight Golden State points in the fourth quarter, finishing with 16 to rally the Valkyries to a 78-75 victory over the Atlanta Dream on Friday night.

Kiah Stokes and Kaitlyn Chen each added 13 points for the Valkyries. Williams made all four shots and was 5 for 8 on free throws in the final period to push Golden State over Atlanta for the second time in three days.

Stokes tacked on seven blocks for her seventh game this season with three or more before fouling out. Chen finished 5 for 9 off the bench. Tiffany Hayes had 12 points while Veronica Burton scored 10.

Jordin Canada scored a season-high 23 points, and Angel Reese had her 12th double-double of the year with 15 points, 12 rebounds and five steals for Atlanta (12-6). Rhyne Howard finished with nine points and moved to third on the Dream’s career scoring list with 2,631 points.

The game featured 13 lead changes between two of the top five clubs in the WNBA.

Up next

Dream: Visit the Seattle Storm on Saturday.

Valkyries: Host the New York Liberty this Sunday.

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AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

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