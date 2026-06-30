Why a World Cup of upsets has England coach Thomas Tuchel calm despite pressure to deliver

ATLANTA (AP) — Germany is out of the World Cup. Brazil was pushed to the edge by Japan and the…

ATLANTA (AP) — Germany is out of the World Cup. Brazil was pushed to the edge by Japan and the Netherlands was sent packing.

Soccer’s traditional super powers have been rattled by a combination of fearless underdogs and emerging forces who are shaking things up.

And England coach Thomas Tuchel has no issue with it at all.

“I think it can calm us down in a way. It’s just narrow margins. It’s just tight football matches and it helps us not to over expect. It helps to put it in the right framework what is happening in this World Cup and in world football,” he said ahead of England’s round of 32 game against Congo in Atlanta on Wednesday.

England is the overwhelming favorite to advance against a team that is playing in the knockouts for the first time and is in its first World Cup since 1974.

But Tuchel, whose team was criticized after its goalless draw with Ghana in the group stage, said the gap is closing in international soccer.

That was evident as four-time world champion Germany lost a penalty shootout to Paraguay. Record five-time champion Brazil needed an added time winner to rally to a 2-1 victory against Japan.

Earlier in the tournament Cape Verde held European champion Spain to a goalless draw and Congo drew 1-1 with Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal.

“It’s difficult for any team to break teams down, especially when you arrive as a favorite. Especially when you face teams who have nothing to lose,” Tuchel said. “For me and for us it almost helps us to calm our minds, to accept the situation, and make the most of it.”

While Morocco’s shootout victory against the Netherlands was less of a surprise, the African champion has quickly gone from underdog to serious contender at the World Cup.

Congo is some way from those heights, but goes into the match against England without fear.

“It is true we are looking at a difficult match, but in no way insurmountable. We have proven this against teams that were supposed to be superior to us, that we could actually put in a good performance,” said coach Sébastien Desabre. “So we are focusing on our strengths, we are walking our path and once you get to this point in the competition, it’s difficult for everyone.”

There has been a mixed response to England’s performances so far, despite topping its group with an unbeaten record of two wins and a draw.

Tuchel said he was determined to entertain fans and had no problem coping with the expectations of a country that hasn’t won a trophy since lifting the World Cup in 1966.

Tuchel, a serial winning coach from Germany, was specifically hired with the intention of breaking that barren run.

“I love these situations. I feel it’s a privilege to be in these situations. We can just accept it. We are the favorites. We play against our own expectations,” he said. “We expect to go further than the round of 32. That’s just how it is.

“So why would our fans not expect it? Why would the public opinion not be the same?”

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James Robson is at https://x.com/jamesalanrobson

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See more of AP’s World Cup coverage here

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