White Sox activate C Kyle Teel from IL and send C Edgar Quero to Triple-A Charlotte

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox activated Kyle Teel from the 60-day injured list on Monday and optioned fellow…

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox activated Kyle Teel from the 60-day injured list on Monday and optioned fellow catcher Edgar Quero to Triple-A Charlotte.

Teel is expected to make his season debut in the opener of a three-game series against AL Central-leading Cleveland.

The 24-year-old Teel strained his right hamstring while playing for Italy in the World Baseball Classic. Then he hurt his right knee while playing for Charlotte on a rehab assignment.

Teel, a first-round pick in the 2023 amateur draft, was acquired by Chicago in the Garrett Crochet trade in December 2024. He hit .273 with eight homers and 35 RBIs in 78 games last year in his first action with the White Sox.

Teel spent four games with the Knights on his second rehab stint, going 8 for 16 with a homer and four RBIs.

The White Sox are back at home after going 1-5 on a six-game trip. They were one game back of the Guardians going into the series.

Quero has struggled at the plate in his second major league season, batting just .187 with two homers and 15 RBIs in 55 games. He was acquired in a July 2023 trade with the Los Angeles Angels.

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