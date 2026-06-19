Vinícius Júnior’s offensive spark gets Brazil back on track after lackluster World Cup opener

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Vinícius Júnior showed why he’s the most valuable player for five-time World Cup champion Brazil, scoring one…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Vinícius Júnior showed why he’s the most valuable player for five-time World Cup champion Brazil, scoring one goal and helping to create two others in a 3-0 victory over Haiti on Friday night.

The soon-to-be 26-year-old left winger scored at the end of the first half on a breakaway, casually flicking the ball past Haitian goalkeeper Johny Placide. He also assisted on one goal by Matheus Cunha and set up a rebound that led to another.

Vinícius’ breakout performance brought Brazil back in the wake of a 1-1 draw against Morocco last week that left coach Carlo Ancelotti apologizing to fans. After applying steady pressure against Haiti in the opening minutes, Brazil broke through with an offensive torrent.

Vinícius took a bending shot that rebounded off Placide’s gloves and set up Cunha for the put-away that made it 1-0. Thirteen minutes later, he set Cunha up with a long feed that Cunha drove into the net.

In the third minute of injury time, it was Vinícius who corralled a long pass and easily won the 1-on-1 matchup with the diving goalkeeper.

He nearly had another assist halfway through the second half with a one-touch pass to an open Gabriel Martinelli, who launched the ball off the post.

Before the game, the player nicknamed “Viní” had said he thought he had more to show in the tournament — even after scoring the goal that brought Brazil even with Morocco.

Coming off scoring 16 goals in 36 games with Real Madrid, he made an effort to help the defense on several occasions against Haiti and created numerous scoring chances.

Brazil and Morocco are tied atop Group C with four points, followed by Scotland with three.

The Brazilians are ranked sixth in the world; Haiti is 85th and became the first team eliminated from the tournament.

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