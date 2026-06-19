USWNT midfielder Sentnor acquired by Angel City from the Kansas City Current

Angel City has acquired U.S. national team forward Ally Sentnor from the Kansas City Current in exchange for $850,000 in…

Angel City has acquired U.S. national team forward Ally Sentnor from the Kansas City Current in exchange for $850,000 in intraleague transfer funds.

Sentnor was the top pick in the 2024 National Women’s Soccer League draft by the Utah Royals. She was traded to the Current last August for $600,000 in intraleague transfer funds, then a league record. This season she has two goals and two assists in 12 games.

Sentnor made her debut for the U.S senior team in a match against England at Wembley Stadium in 2024. She has made 22 appearances for the United States, with seven goals and three assists.

“What makes this club special is its commitment to excellence on the field and meaningful impact off it. The ambition, passion, and purpose throughout the organization are inspiring, and I’m eager to contribute in every way I can,” Sentnor said in a statement released Friday by Angel City.

The move comes just days after Angel City parted ways with coach Alex Straus after just a little more than a year at the helm. Assistant coach Leif Gunnar Smerud will lead the club in the interim while a search is conducted for a new head coach.

Angel City also sent midfielder Kennedy Fuller to Bay FC earlier this week for $520,000 in intraleague transfer fees and allocation funds. The 19-year-old Fuller has two goals and two assists this season. She joined Angel City in 2024.

Angel City has opened the season 4-6-1 and is in 12th place in the NWSL standings.

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