US OPEN ’26: Player capsules of 10 contenders for Shinnecock Hills

A capsule look at 10 players expected to contend at the U.S. Open, to be played June 18-21 at Shinnecock…

A capsule look at 10 players expected to contend at the U.S. Open, to be played June 18-21 at Shinnecock Hills in Southampton, New York:

Scottie Scheffler

Age: 29.

Country: United States.

World ranking: 1.

Worldwide wins: 23.

Majors: Masters (2022, 2024), PGA Championship (2025), British Open (2025).

US Open appearances: 8.

US Open moment: Finishing one shot behind Matt Fitzpatrick in 2022 at The Country Club.

Backspin: Scheffler is winless since The American Express in his first start of the year. A U.S. Open title makes him the seventh player to complete the career Grand Slam.

Xander Schauffele

Age: 32.

Country: United States.

World ranking: 12.

Worldwide wins: 12.

Majors: PGA Championship (2024), British Open (2024).

US Open appearances: 9.

US Open moment: Shooting a 62 in the first round in 2023 at Los Angeles Country Club.

Backspin: Schauffele has never finished worse than a tie for 14th in the U.S. Open. This major is all about toughness and a good attitude, and Schauffele has both.

Jon Rahm

Age: 31.

Country: Spain.

World ranking: 8.

Worldwide wins: 24.

Majors: Masters (2023), U.S. Open (2021).

US Open appearances: 9.

US Open moment: Winning his first major at Torrey Pines in the 2021 U.S. Open.

Backspin: Rahm comes into the U.S. Open off a runner-up finish in the PGA Championship. He is 0 for 12 in the majors since joining LIV, but he thrives on a big stage and those are found only at majors for him.

Rory McIlroy

Age: 37.

Country: Northern Ireland

World ranking: 2.

Worldwide wins: 42.

Majors: Masters (2025, 2026), PGA Championship (2012, 2014), U.S. Open (2011), British Open (2014).

US Open appearances: 17.

US Open moment: Setting the 72-hole record when he won at Congressional in 2011.

Backspin: McIlroy won the Masters for the second straight year and contended on the back nine of the PGA Championship, making him one of only three players with top 10s in both majors this year.

Justin Rose

Age: 45.

Country: England.

World ranking: 6.

Worldwide wins: 25.

Majors: U.S. Open (2013).

US Open appearances: 20.

US Open moment: Capturing his only major at Merion in the 2013 U.S. Open.

Backspin: Right when it looks as though Rose is slowing down, he wins (Torrey Pines) and contends in the majors. He challenged at the Masters, and tied for 10th in the PGA Championship.

Cameron Young

Age: 29.

Country: United States.

World ranking: 3.

Worldwide wins: 3.

Majors: None.

US Open appearances: 6.

US Open moment: Contending early Sunday at Oakmont and tying for fourth, his best finish in a U.S. Open.

Backspin: Winless in his PGA Tour career at this point a year ago, winning a major is the next step. His improved putting will be key on the greens of Shinnecock Hills.

Brooks Koepka

Age: 36.

Country: United States.

World ranking: 109.

Worldwide wins: 17.

Majors: PGA Championship (2018, 2019, 2023), U.S. Open (2017, 2018).

US Open appearances: 12.

US Open moment: Winning at Shinnecock Hills in 2018 to become the first back-to-back champion in 29 years.

Backspin: Koepka has yet to do anything special in his return from LIV Golf, so the U.S. Open will be a good gauge. He has five finishes in the top 4 at the U.S. Open, including his back-to-back wins.

Bryson DeChambeau

Age: 32.

Country: United States.

World ranking: 30.

Worldwide wins: 15.

Majors: U.S. Open (2020, 2024).

US Open appearances: 11.

US Open moment: Saving par from a long bunker shot in 2024 at Pinehurst No. 2 to beat Rory McIlroy by one shot.

Backspin: A two-time winner on LIV Golf this year, the majors have been another story. He has missed the cut in the Masters and U.S. Open while struggling with accuracy and his bunker play. His only top 10s in the U.S. Open are his two victories.

Tommy Fleetwood

Age: 35.

Country: England.

World ranking: 7.

Worldwide wins: 9.

Majors: None.

US Open appearances: 10.

US Open moment: Becoming the only player to twice shoot 63 in the final round, at Shinnecock Hills in 2018 at Los Angeles Country Club in 2023.

Backspin: Fleetwood is coming off good finishes in signature events at Quail Hollow and Muirfield Village. In between was a missed cut in the PGA Championship. He set the course record on a soft Sunday at Shinnecock Hills in 2018.

Matt Fitzpatrick

Age: 31.

Country: England.

World ranking: 4.

Worldwide wins: 14.

Majors: U.S. Open (2022).

US Open appearances: 11.

US Open moment: Winning in 2022 at The Country Club, the same course where he had won the U.S. Amateur.

Backspin: His victory at Brookline remains his only top 10 in a major. Fitzpatrick has won three times this year, including the team event with brother Alex in New Orleans.

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