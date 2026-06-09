University of Oregon’s Hayward Field evacuated following bomb threat

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — The track and field stadium at the University of Oregon was evacuated following a bomb threat…

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — The track and field stadium at the University of Oregon was evacuated following a bomb threat Tuesday afternoon, a day before the venue is to begin hosting the NCAA’s outdoor championships.

The threat was made by phone shortly after 1 p.m., according to the university. Athletes who were practicing at Hayward Field at the time were evacuated and a news conference scheduled for Tuesday afternoon was canceled.

University police and local law enforcement agencies responded while the school urged the public to avoid the area.

The NCAA Track and Field championships are scheduled to begin Wednesday at Hayward and run through Saturday. It was unclear if the threat was connected to the event.

Oregon has hosted numerous big events at the stadium, including the World Track Championships in 2022. Hayward Field also hosted the U.S. Olympic team trials ahead of the 2024 Paris Games.

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