Union Berlin signs promising young Belgian defender Zeno Van Den Bosch from Royal Antwerp

BERLIN (AP) — Union Berlin continued the rebuilding of its back line by signing Belgian defender Zeno Van Den Bosch…

BERLIN (AP) — Union Berlin continued the rebuilding of its back line by signing Belgian defender Zeno Van Den Bosch from Royal Antwerp on Monday.

The arrival of the 22-year-old Van Den Bosch on a long-term contract — Union did not divulge the length — should help make up for the departures of central defenders Danilho Doekhi and Diogo Leite, whose contracts expired at the end of the season.

Union already re-signed defender Marvin Friedrich from Borussia Mönchengladbach on a free transfer to bolster the back line.

Van Den Bosch made his Belgian league debut in January 2023 and went on to make well over 100 appearances across all competitions for Antwerp.

“Zeno is a young player with great potential who can help us immediately thanks to the experience he has already gained,” Union sporting director Horst Heldt said. “He brings height and strength in challenges, as well as good mobility. To be a regular starter for a top Belgian team at his age requires maturity, discipline, and leadership qualities alongside talent.”

Union finished 11th in the 18-team Bundesliga last season, when it appointed Marie-Louise Eta as the first female head coach in the division. Swiss coach Mauro Lustrinelli is taking over for next season while Eta takes over Union’s women’s team as initially planned before her interim stint with the men’s team.

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