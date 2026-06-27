Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Start With $50 Bonus for World Cup + MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services By using Underdog promo code WTOP, first-time players can sign up and play a $5 entry to secure $50 in bonuses. Capitalize on this offer by clicking here.

This promotion spans the full slate of upcoming World Cup matches taking place on June 27. Whether you are building entries for the early kickoffs or the late-evening showdowns, you can utilize this bonus to explore the extensive daily fantasy sports markets available on Underdog. It’s also worth noting that new users can make picks on the Saturday MLB games as well.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP Delivers $50 in Bonuses

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Guaranteed in Bonuses Bonus Last Verified On June 27, 2026

To claim this Underdog welcome offer, new customers must sign up and submit a $5 entry. Doing so triggers a guaranteed $50 bonus that is added directly to your account. This $50 in bonuses is awarded regardless of whether your initial $5 entry is successful, giving you a valuable bankroll boost to navigate the dynamic World Cup markets.

This offer is strictly available to new Underdog players creating an account for the first time. You must also meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located in a participating state where Underdog operates. Once your account is verified and your first entry is locked in, you will have plenty of flexibility to build subsequent entries targeting goals, shots, and other performance metrics throughout the soccer tournament.

World Cup Options: Last Day of Group Stage Games

With group stage finales on the line, evaluating offensive metrics is a crucial step for building data-driven daily fantasy entries. By examining the goalscorer implied probabilities, daily fantasy players can identify which attackers are mathematically favored to make an impact on the scoreboard. Heavy favorites like Argentina’s Lautaro Martinez represent tremendous attacking value in Underdog’s markets, while underdogs facing stingy defenses will be much less likely to find the back of the net.

It’s important to keep an eye on the starting lineups for each game. Some teams might be resting starters or mixing it up to find a boost. For example, Lionel Messi will not be in the starting lineup for Argentina’s final group stage match.

How to Secure Underdog Promo Code WTOP

Ready to take advantage of the World Cup action? Activating this exclusive offer is quick and straightforward. Follow these steps to claim your bonus before the upcoming matches begin:

Create Your Account: Begin by registering for a new account with standard personal information to verify your identity. Remember, you must be a first-time user and meet the specific age and regional requirements for your state.

Begin by registering for a new account with standard personal information to verify your identity. Remember, you must be a first-time user and meet the specific age and regional requirements for your state. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, ensure that you enter the required Underdog promo code WTOP to opt into the promotion.

During the registration process, ensure that you enter the required to opt into the promotion. Fund Your Wallet: Once your account is set up, make an initial deposit of at least $10 using one of the available secure payment methods.

Once your account is set up, make an initial deposit of at least $10 using one of the available secure payment methods. Play Your First Entry: Navigate the Underdog platform to browse the different World Cup markets and place a $5 entry on the players of your choice.

Once your initial $5 entry is locked in, the $50 in guaranteed bonuses will be activated and added to your account. Best of all, the outcome of that original $5 play will not have an impact on this offer. Whether your first entry is a winner or falls short, the $50 bonus is yours to use on future contests throughout the tournament.