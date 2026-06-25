Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Score $50 Bonus for MLB, World Cup Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Activate Underdog promo code WTOP ahead of Thursday’s World Cup matches and start with a $5 play to win $50 in bonuses. Start the registration process by clicking here.

This welcome offer allows first-time users to simply sign up, play $5, and instantly receive a $50 bonus on Underdog. Whether you are looking to build daily fantasy sports entries for Germany taking on Ecuador, the USA battling Turkiye, or any other World Cup match this week, this promo is the perfect way for new users to get in on the action across the full slate of international matchups.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP for the World Cup: Get $50 Bonus

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Bonus Bonus Last Verified On June 25, 2026

The Underdog welcome offer gives soccer fans an immediate bankroll boost for the ongoing World Cup. By signing up and playing a simple $5 entry, users will receive a guaranteed $50 bonus. This bonus is awarded right away, giving you plenty of flexibility to build lineups for the upcoming matches. Whether you want to make picks for the June 25 showdown between Sweden and Japan or the June 26 clash featuring Australia and Paraguay, this guaranteed bonus gets you into the action with extra funds.

Keep in mind that this promotion is strictly reserved for new Underdog customers. To qualify and claim the $50 bonus, you must be a first-time user who meets the minimum age requirements and is physically located in a participating state. Once your new account is successfully registered and your initial $5 entry is locked in, the bonus funds will be credited and ready to use for the rest of the tournament.

World Cup Matches: DFS Markets and Player Props

If you are looking to build an exciting lineup with your Underdog promo, evaluating the player prop markets is a great way to identify top goalscoring candidates. With teams looking to rest players and avoid yellow-card suspensions in the final game of the group stage, make sure to keep an eye on the starting lineups.

Goalscorer markets offer an excellent starting point for new users looking to apply their initial $5 entry and unlock the guaranteed $50 Underdog bonus. Whether you are targeting a reliable anytime goalscorer or aiming for a bigger payout by predicting the first player to find the back of the net, these matchups provide plenty of exciting options to build your winning daily fantasy entry.

How to Redeem Underdog Promo Code WTOP

Securing your guaranteed bonus for the World Cup is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to claim the offer before the matches kick off:

Create an Account: Visit the Underdog website to register a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information, such as your name, email address, and date of birth, to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, make sure to enter the promo code WTOP. This step is required to lock in your exclusive welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Once your account is registered, make an initial deposit of at least $10 using one of Underdog’s secure payment methods. Play a $5 Entry: Create and submit a $5 DFS entry on any of the upcoming World Cup matchups, whether you are picking props for the USA vs. Turkiye clash or the Germany vs. Ecuador showdown.

As soon as your $5 entry is submitted, the $50 guaranteed bonus will be activated and credited to your account. You do not need to sweat the results, as the outcome of your original $5 play won’t have any impact on receiving this bonus.