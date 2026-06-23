Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Play $5, Get $50 Bonus for World Cup, MLB Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users can sign up with Underdog promo code WTOP to unlock $50 in bonuses for the World Cup or any other sport this week. Click here to start signing up.

If you are a new user, simply sign up and play $5 to get a $50 bonus to use across the full slate of World Cup matches. Whether you are targeting the June 23 fixtures like England vs. Ghana and Panama vs. Croatia, or preparing for the June 24 clash between Colombia and Congo DR, this welcome offer can be applied to any World Cup match this week.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP Delivers $50 Bonus

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Guaranteed Bonus Bonus Last Verified On June 23, 2026

Unlocking this exclusive welcome offer is incredibly straightforward. By signing up with our Underdog promo code, new customers can take advantage of a “Play $5, Get $50” guaranteed bonus. All you need to do is register your new account, make an initial deposit, and submit a $5 lineup on any of the upcoming World Cup fixtures, such as the highly anticipated England vs. Ghana match. Once your $5 entry is placed, Underdog will credit your account with a $50 bonus to use on future lineups throughout the tournament.

Please note that this welcome offer is strictly available to new Underdog customers. To successfully claim the guaranteed bonus, you must meet the minimum age requirements for your jurisdiction and be physically located within a participating state where Underdog legally operates. Be sure to verify your local age and geographic eligibility requirements before creating your account and submitting your first entry.

World Cup Matches: Player Projections

When evaluating the slate, the team win probabilities offer a clear blueprint for where to find offensive production for your daily fantasy sports entries. England enters their matchup as heavy favorites with an 81.7% win probability against Ghana (5.4%). Similarly, Croatia commands a 63.8% win probability against Panama, and Colombia holds a strong 61.9% advantage over Congo DR. Keeping our analysis strictly focused on these outright win probabilities and individual goalscorer projections, new users can identify the top attacking options to target for your lineups.

These standout fixtures provide the perfect opportunity to jump into the action. Once you have identified the goalscorers you want to feature in your lineups, new users can submit a $5 entry on any of these World Cup matches to instantly unlock the $50 guaranteed bonus with our Underdog promo code.

How to Redeem Underdog Promo Code WTOP

Claiming this exclusive daily fantasy sports welcome offer is quick and easy. To secure your $50 guaranteed bonus ahead of exciting World Cup fixtures like England vs. Ghana or Colombia vs. Congo DR, simply follow these steps:

Create an Account: Start by downloading the Underdog app or visiting their website to register a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information, such as your name, email address, and date of birth, to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, ensure that you enter the Underdog promo code WTOP. This specific code is required to unlock the welcome offer. Make an Initial Deposit: Once your account is set up, head to the cashier and deposit at least $10 using one of the available secure payment methods. Play Your First Entry: Build and submit a $5 lineup utilizing the available World Cup markets. Whether you are targeting player projections in the Panama vs. Croatia match or another tournament contest, your first $5 play will qualify you for the reward.

As soon as you submit your $5 entry, the $50 guaranteed bonus will be activated and credited to your account. The outcome of your original $5 play will not have an impact on this offer. You will receive the $50 bonus regardless of whether your initial lineup wins or loses.