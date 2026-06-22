Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Bonus for World Cup, Senegal-Norway, MLB Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sign up with Underdog promo code WTOP and play $5 to secure a $50 DFS bonus for the World Cup, MLB or any other sport. Click here to start the registration process.

This exclusive offer is strictly for new users only and can be applied to the highly anticipated showdown between the Norwegians and the Senegalese, as well as any other World Cup match taking place this week.

Underdog Promo Code for the World Cup

Before diving into the DFS action for the upcoming FIFA World Cup clash between Norway and Senegal, it is important to understand the specifics of the welcome bonus. Grabbing this offer is simple, but knowing the exact details and requirements ensures you are ready for kickoff.

Here is a complete breakdown of the Underdog offer details:

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Guaranteed Bonus Bonus Last Verified On June 22, 2026

When you claim the latest Underdog promo code, you unlock one of the most straightforward welcome offers available in daily fantasy sports. By simply signing up and playing $5 on your first lineup, you will receive a guaranteed $50 bonus added directly to your account. This allows you to build your World Cup entries with extra funds, regardless of whether your initial entry wins or loses.

Keep in mind that this promotion is exclusively available to new Underdog customers. To successfully claim the $50 bonus, users must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located in a participating state where Underdog operates.

World Cup Matches: Player Markets

If you are looking to build your first daily fantasy lineup, targeting goalscoring projections is a great place to start. Underdog offers various World Cup markets, allowing you to select higher or lower on specific player statistics to build your entry.

With your Underdog promo code successfully activated, this Norway vs. Senegal clash is the perfect matchup for new users to apply their $5 entry. Whether you are backing a prolific striker like Erling Haaland to find the back of the net or counting on Sadio Mane to lead the Senegalese attack, locking in your first lineup on these markets guarantees your $50 bonus regardless of what happens on the pitch.

How to Redeem Underdog Promo Code WTOP

Claiming this generous welcome offer is a simple and straightforward process. If you are ready to get started ahead of the Norway vs. Senegal matchup, follow the steps below to secure your bonus funds:

Register an Account: Navigate to their website to create a new account. You will be required to provide standard personal information (such as your name, email, and date of birth) to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, make sure to enter the promo code WTOP. This step is required to link the welcome offer to your new account. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Once your registration is complete, head to the cashier and deposit at least $10 into your account using one of Underdog’s secure payment methods. Play Your First Entry: Build your daily fantasy lineup for the Norway vs. Senegal World Cup clash (or any other available market) and submit a $5 entry.

As soon as your $5 entry is locked in, Underdog will reward you with a $50 guaranteed bonus. The outcome of your original $5 play will not have an impact on this offer. Whether your first lineup wins or loses, the $50 bonus is yours to keep.