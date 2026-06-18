Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Bonus for MLB, World Cup Picks

All new DFS users can redeem the Underdog promo code WTOP to receive a play $5, get $50 bonus welcome offer via this link here, and dive into all MLB and World Cup games today.
Extracting Value: The Underdog Promo Code WTOP Offer Overview
We put a lot of stock in finding the best entry points, and claiming this welcome offer is a straightforward way to get into the action with an immediate advantage. Whether you want to back the Yankees as they host the White Sox or have your eye on the NL East clash between the Mets and Phillies, here is a quick overview of the bonus available for new users:
|Underdog Promo Code
|WTOP
|New Underdog User Offer
|Play $5, Get $50 Bonus Entries
|Terms and Conditions
|New players only, must be a resident of a legal state.
|Date Last Verified
|June 18th, 2026
Claiming the Underdog welcome offer is designed to get you into the action immediately. New customers simply need to sign up, make their first deposit, and play $5 on any market to instantly secure $50 in bonus entries. Whether you use those entries to back the 46-27 Atlanta Braves or construct a multi-game ticket across the evening’s MLB slate, the bonus funds are credited right away.
Before diving into the numbers, just verify your eligibility. This promotion is strictly for new Underdog customers who have never created an account on the platform. Additionally, users must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located within a participating state to successfully claim the bonus entries.
How to Use Your Underdog Bonus
Once your bonus funds hit your account, you will have plenty of options to uncover value across tonight’s slate. If you are looking to build a ticket, here are eight hitters with the highest hit props, along with two notable pitcher strikeout props:
- Trea Turner (PHI) vs. NYM: 1.5 Hits
- Casey Schmitt (SF) at ATL: 1.5 Hits
- Luis Arraez (SF) at ATL: 1.5 Hits
- Bo Bichette (NYM) at PHI: 1.5 Hits
- Alec Bohm (PHI) vs. NYM: 0.5 Hits
- Jung Hoo Lee (SF) at ATL: 0.5 Hits
- Chase Meidroth (CWS) at NYY: 0.5 Hits
- Juan Soto (NYM) at PHI: 0.5 Hits
- Aaron Nola (PHI) vs. NYM: 5.5 Strikeouts
- Sean Manaea (NYM) at PHI: 4.5 Strikeouts
With these props in mind, a few key matchups stand out as prime targets. San Francisco’s Luis Arraez is riding an impressive streak, having recorded a hit in eight straight road games. Backing his prop to continue that production in Atlanta looks like a smart, analytical play for your entries.
On the mound, the Mets-Phillies clash offers some highly intriguing strikeout situations. We’ve seen time and time again how historical data points to an edge, and Aaron Nola has a dominant track record against the Mets, recording over 5.5 strikeouts in five of his last six appearances against New York. Meanwhile, Sean Manaea has been fanning batters at a high clip recently, clearing his 4.5 strikeout line in eight of his last 10 starts. Combining these historical trends could be the perfect way to utilize those newly acquired bonus entries on tonight’s games.
Underdog Promo Code WTOP: How to Sign Up
Securing your bonus entries ahead of tonight’s action is incredibly simple. Follow these straightforward steps to activate your account and claim your value-packed welcome offer:
- Sign Up: Create and register a new Underdog account using your standard personal information. During this process, you must enter the promo code WTOP to ensure your profile is linked to the promotion.
- Deposit: Once your account is verified, make a deposit using one of the platform’s secure payment methods.
- Play: Submit a $5 entry on any available market. Doing so immediately activates your $50 in bonus entries.
Please note: You must be a brand-new Underdog user and meet all age and regional requirements for your jurisdiction to qualify.
When you are ready to lock in your official predictions for the evening, you will have two primary ticket structures to consider:
- Standard Entry: This offers the maximum possible payout. It does stand to reason that this carries more risk, as all legs must hit for your ticket to win. This is a great choice if you have a strong read on a specific prop, like backing Phillies starter Aaron Nola against the Mets.
- Flex Entry: If you prefer a bit of calculated insurance, you can select a flex entry. With a flex play, you sacrifice a portion of the ceiling payout but can still net a return even if one longshot leg falls flat. This format is ideal for building correlated tickets, such as stacking multiple players in the 45-27 New York Yankees matchup against the Chicago White Sox.