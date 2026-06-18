Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Bonus for MLB, World Cup Picks

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All new DFS users can redeem the Underdog promo code WTOP to receive a play $5, get $50 bonus welcome offer via this link here, and dive into all MLB and World Cup games today.







Extracting Value: The Underdog Promo Code WTOP Offer Overview

We put a lot of stock in finding the best entry points, and claiming this welcome offer is a straightforward way to get into the action with an immediate advantage. Whether you want to back the Yankees as they host the White Sox or have your eye on the NL East clash between the Mets and Phillies, here is a quick overview of the bonus available for new users:

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New Underdog User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Bonus Entries Terms and Conditions New players only, must be a resident of a legal state. Date Last Verified June 18th, 2026

Claiming the Underdog welcome offer is designed to get you into the action immediately. New customers simply need to sign up, make their first deposit, and play $5 on any market to instantly secure $50 in bonus entries. Whether you use those entries to back the 46-27 Atlanta Braves or construct a multi-game ticket across the evening’s MLB slate, the bonus funds are credited right away.

Before diving into the numbers, just verify your eligibility. This promotion is strictly for new Underdog customers who have never created an account on the platform. Additionally, users must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located within a participating state to successfully claim the bonus entries.

How to Use Your Underdog Bonus

Once your bonus funds hit your account, you will have plenty of options to uncover value across tonight’s slate. If you are looking to build a ticket, here are eight hitters with the highest hit props, along with two notable pitcher strikeout props:

Trea Turner (PHI) vs. NYM: 1.5 Hits

vs. NYM: 1.5 Hits Casey Schmitt (SF) at ATL: 1.5 Hits

at ATL: 1.5 Hits Luis Arraez (SF) at ATL: 1.5 Hits

at ATL: 1.5 Hits Bo Bichette (NYM) at PHI: 1.5 Hits

at PHI: 1.5 Hits Alec Bohm (PHI) vs. NYM: 0.5 Hits

vs. NYM: 0.5 Hits Jung Hoo Lee (SF) at ATL: 0.5 Hits

at ATL: 0.5 Hits Chase Meidroth (CWS) at NYY: 0.5 Hits

at NYY: 0.5 Hits Juan Soto (NYM) at PHI: 0.5 Hits

at PHI: 0.5 Hits Aaron Nola (PHI) vs. NYM: 5.5 Strikeouts

vs. NYM: 5.5 Strikeouts Sean Manaea (NYM) at PHI: 4.5 Strikeouts

With these props in mind, a few key matchups stand out as prime targets. San Francisco’s Luis Arraez is riding an impressive streak, having recorded a hit in eight straight road games. Backing his prop to continue that production in Atlanta looks like a smart, analytical play for your entries.

On the mound, the Mets-Phillies clash offers some highly intriguing strikeout situations. We’ve seen time and time again how historical data points to an edge, and Aaron Nola has a dominant track record against the Mets, recording over 5.5 strikeouts in five of his last six appearances against New York. Meanwhile, Sean Manaea has been fanning batters at a high clip recently, clearing his 4.5 strikeout line in eight of his last 10 starts. Combining these historical trends could be the perfect way to utilize those newly acquired bonus entries on tonight’s games.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP: How to Sign Up

Securing your bonus entries ahead of tonight’s action is incredibly simple. Follow these straightforward steps to activate your account and claim your value-packed welcome offer:

Sign Up: Create and register a new Underdog account using your standard personal information. During this process, you must enter the promo code WTOP to ensure your profile is linked to the promotion. Deposit: Once your account is verified, make a deposit using one of the platform’s secure payment methods. Play: Submit a $5 entry on any available market. Doing so immediately activates your $50 in bonus entries.

Please note: You must be a brand-new Underdog user and meet all age and regional requirements for your jurisdiction to qualify.

When you are ready to lock in your official predictions for the evening, you will have two primary ticket structures to consider: