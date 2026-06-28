Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Bonus for MLB, South Africa-Canada World Cup

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Sign up with the Underdog promo code WTOP to receive a $50 bonus to use on MLB and World Cup entries, starting with Canada vs. South Africa today. Get started here.







Underdog Promo Code WTOP for MLB, South Africa vs. Canada Bonus

It is never too early to look at how we can maximize value, and the current Underdog welcome offer is one of the most accessible ways to build your DFS portfolio. Before setting your lineups for the upcoming non-conference MLB slate—featuring heavyweight clashes like the 48-33 New York Yankees taking on the 34-46 Boston Red Sox, or the 52-30 Los Angeles Dodgers visiting the 43-37 San Diego Padres—make sure you are taking advantage of this opportunity. Whether you are backing Carlos Rodón for the Yankees or Emmet Sheehan for the Dodgers, new users can easily get started.

Here are the details for the latest Underdog promotion:

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New Underdog User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Bonus Entries Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Date Last Verified June 28th, 2026

By using the Underdog promo code WTOP, new users can sign up, make a deposit, and play $5 to instantly receive $50 in bonus entries. You can use these bonus entries right away to draft your rosters or make player predictions across the platform’s various game modes. Keep in mind, this is exclusively for new Underdog customers who meet the minimum age requirements and are physically located in a participating state.

How to Use Your Underdog MLB Bonus Tonight

Once you have secured your bonus entries, it is time to build your slip. Underdog offers extensive options across tonight’s slate, allowing you to string together player predictions. Here is a look at eight of the highest total hit lines on the board, along with a pair of marquee pitching strikeout props:

Luis Arraez , San Francisco Giants (vs. Atlanta Braves) – Total Hits: 1.5

, San Francisco Giants (vs. Atlanta Braves) – Total Hits: 1.5 Shohei Ohtani , Los Angeles Dodgers (@ San Diego Padres) – Total Hits: 0.5

, Los Angeles Dodgers (@ San Diego Padres) – Total Hits: 0.5 Mookie Betts , Los Angeles Dodgers (@ San Diego Padres) – Total Hits: 0.5

, Los Angeles Dodgers (@ San Diego Padres) – Total Hits: 0.5 Fernando Tatis Jr. , San Diego Padres (vs. Los Angeles Dodgers) – Total Hits: 0.5

, San Diego Padres (vs. Los Angeles Dodgers) – Total Hits: 0.5 Ozzie Albies , Atlanta Braves (@ San Francisco Giants) – Total Hits: 0.5

, Atlanta Braves (@ San Francisco Giants) – Total Hits: 0.5 Freddie Freeman , Los Angeles Dodgers (@ San Diego Padres) – Total Hits: 0.5

, Los Angeles Dodgers (@ San Diego Padres) – Total Hits: 0.5 Paul Goldschmidt , New York Yankees (@ Boston Red Sox) – Total Hits: 0.5

, New York Yankees (@ Boston Red Sox) – Total Hits: 0.5 Cody Bellinger, New York Yankees (@ Boston Red Sox) – Total Hits: 0.5

Pitching Props

Chris Sale , Atlanta Braves (@ San Francisco Giants) – Pitcher Strikeouts: 7.5

, Atlanta Braves (@ San Francisco Giants) – Pitcher Strikeouts: 7.5 Michael King, San Diego Padres (vs. Los Angeles Dodgers) – Pitcher Strikeouts: 4.5

When crafting your predictions, we put a lot of stock in situational context. Luis Arraez stands out immediately. The contact machine is the lone player on this list boasting a hit line of 1.5, emphasizing how heavily the market respects his bat at the top of the Giants’ lineup. Meanwhile, the heavyweight clash between the Dodgers and Padres is flooded with star power. The Los Angeles trio of Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, and Freddie Freeman all have strong projections to pick up at least one hit against Michael King and the San Diego pitching staff.

On the mound, Chris Sale brings a lofty 7.5 strikeout line into his matchup. It does stand to reason that a veteran like Sale can exploit a strikeout-heavy lineup. For the Padres, Michael King draws a tough assignment against the stacked Dodgers order, which is reflected in a much more modest strikeout line of 4.5. Whether you want to back the stars at the plate or target the aces on the mound, tonight’s non-conference schedule delivers plenty of pathways to find value.

How to Sign Up With the the Underdog Promo Code WTOP

Unlocking your sign-up bonus is a straightforward process, but remember that the promo code WTOP is required to claim the offer. First, you will need to create and register an account by providing standard personal information. After your account is verified, make a deposit of at least $5 using one of the platform’s secure methods. Finally, play a $5 entry on any of the day’s MLB action—such as the Yankees vs. Red Sox, Braves vs. Giants, or Dodgers vs. Padres—in order to activate your $50 in bonus entries. You must be a new user and meet all local age and region requirements to be eligible.

Once your account is loaded and ready, Underdog provides two primary ways to submit your slips. A standard entry consists of 2+ picks and will trigger the largest potential payout, but keep in mind that all legs must hit for your slip to win. The other option is to flex an entry, which requires 3+ picks. We’ve seen time and time again that choosing to flex your entry is a smart, analytical play; it builds in a valuable margin of error, allowing you to still receive some winnings even if one leg is incorrect.