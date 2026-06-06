Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Bonus for MLB Picks This Weekend

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sign up for a new profile using the Underdog promo code WTOP here and get $50 in bonus entries when you make a $5 play on Red Sox vs. Yankees or any other MLB game today.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP: $50 In Bonus Entries

Before the first pitch today, new players can take advantage of the following offer to establish their initial bankroll:

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New Underdog User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Bonus Entries Terms and Conditions New players only, must meet age and residency requirements for your jurisdiction. Promotion Verified On June 6th, 2026 by WTOP

Claiming this offer is a straightforward process that instantly boosts your account’s operating baseline. By simply entering code WTOP, signing up, and playing $5, you will immediately receive $50 in bonus entries. These supplemental funds hit your account immediately, equipping you to leverage high-probability spots on today’s MLB schedule.

Whether you want to target the early evening slate or build an entry around Zack Littell and the Washington Nationals taking on Eduardo Rodriguez and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, your bonus funds will be ready. You must be a new Underdog customer, meet the minimum age requirements for your jurisdiction, and be physically located in an eligible state to capitalize on this promotion.

Activate Your Underdog MLB Promo Tonight

Once your $50 in bonus entries are credited, you can immediately begin constructing your entries. Here are the eight batters with the highest projected hit totals based on current market data, alongside two high-leverage pitcher strikeout lines:

Ketel Marte (Arizona Diamondbacks) vs. Washington Nationals: 1.5 Hits

vs. Washington Nationals: 1.5 Hits Corbin Carroll (Arizona Diamondbacks) vs. Washington Nationals: 1.5 Hits

vs. Washington Nationals: 1.5 Hits James Wood (Washington Nationals) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: 0.5 Hits

vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: 0.5 Hits Michael Harris II (Atlanta Braves) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: 1.5 Hits

vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: 1.5 Hits Gabriel Moreno (Arizona Diamondbacks) vs. Washington Nationals: 1.5 Hits

vs. Washington Nationals: 1.5 Hits Ronald Acuña Jr. (Atlanta Braves) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: 0.5 Hits

vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: 0.5 Hits Cody Bellinger (New York Yankees) vs. Boston Red Sox: 0.5 Hits

vs. Boston Red Sox: 0.5 Hits Paul Goldschmidt (New York Yankees) vs. Boston Red Sox: 1.5 Hits

Pitcher Strikeout Props:

Spencer Strider (Atlanta Braves) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: 6.5 Strikeouts

vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: 6.5 Strikeouts Will Warren (New York Yankees) vs. Boston Red Sox: 5.5 Strikeouts

The data points toward the desert for intriguing value. Ketel Marte and Corbin Carroll carry the only 1.5 hit lines on tonight’s board. While this higher projection requires a multi-hit performance, these are some potential high-risk, high-reward opportunities.

Conversely, Ronald Acuña Jr. represents an incredibly safe play to record over 0.5 hits. In the Bronx, pairing high-probability lines like Cody Bellinger’s and Paul Goldschmidt’s high-upside line against the Red Sox provides a variety of opportunities.

Diversifying With Game 3 Of The Stanley Cup Final

Your Underdog bonus entries are not restricted to the baseball diamond. With Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Hurricanes and Golden Knights on deck, sharp players can supplement their entry slips. If the MLB board lacks sufficient value in your eyes, shifting your analysis to the ice allows you to exploit player projections in a high-stakes, tightly contested Game 3 environment. Combining a high-probability baseball hit prop with a correlated hockey projection is a good way to maximizing your bankroll.

Redeem Your Underdog Bonus Code WTOP Offer

Follow this exact sequence to unlock your bonus entries before tonight’s matchups begin:

Register Your Account: Create a new account here and verify your identity using standard personal information. You must enter promo code WTOP during this step to qualify. Please note that you must be a new user and meet all local age and region requirements. Make a Deposit: Fund your account with a minimum of $5 using one of Underdog’s secure payment processors. Play Your First Entry: Navigate to the MLB board (or NHL) and submit a $5 entry. Whether you target the early Pirates vs. Braves matchup or the late-night Red Sox vs. Yankees clash, submitting this initial play officially activates your $50 in bonus entries.

Understanding Your Entry Options

When building your entries—such as correlating picks from the Nationals and Diamondbacks game—you have two distinct mathematical approaches: