Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Bonus for MLB, NBA Finals, Stanley Cup This Week

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Dive into a loaded weekend in sports across MLB regular season games, the NBA Finals and the Stanley Cup with the Underdog promo code WTOP, and receive $50 in bonus entries while doing so. Use the links here, or anywhere else on this page, to get started.







Underdog Promo Code WTOP for MLB Entries Thursday

We put a lot of stock in finding immediate value, and if you are looking to get in on the daily fantasy action for this week’s baseball slate, there is a serious welcome offer on the table. Whether you are backing the 42-20 Atlanta Braves behind starter Chris Sale or looking ahead to Shota Imanaga taking the mound for the Chicago Cubs against the Athletics, you can capitalize on this sign-up bonus to build your bankroll.

Below are the details for the current Underdog Fantasy promotion:

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New Underdog User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Bonus Entries Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Date Last Verified June 4th, 2026

With a busy schedule featuring exciting matchups—like J.T. Ginn’s Athletics (30-31) facing the Cubs (32-30)—unlocking these bonus entries gives you plenty of flexibility to explore the entire board and pinpoint market inefficiencies.

Claiming the offer is a straightforward process. By signing up with promo code WTOP and playing just $5, eligible new customers will instantly receive $50 in bonus entries. This promotion provides an immediate boost right from the start. Once your bonus funds are credited, you can immediately dive into the upcoming daily fantasy baseball slate, perhaps building your entries around Toronto Blue Jays probable pitcher Mason Fluharty taking on the Braves, or finding a contrarian angle in the Cubs-Athletics matchup.

How to Use Your Underdog MLB Bonus Tonight

Once you have secured your bonus entries, it is time to start digging into tonight’s projections. To help you build a data-informed slip, we have compiled the top eight highest hit projections on the board, alongside the strikeout totals for two of the night’s starting pitchers.

Here are some of the most notable props and lines for tonight’s matchups:

Michael Harris II (Atlanta Braves vs. Toronto Blue Jays): 1.5 Hits

1.5 Hits Nico Hoerner (Chicago Cubs vs. Athletics): 1.5 Hits

1.5 Hits Pete Crow-Armstrong (Chicago Cubs vs. Athletics): 1.5 Hits

1.5 Hits Shea Langeliers (Athletics vs. Chicago Cubs): 0.5 Hits

0.5 Hits Ernie Clement (Toronto Blue Jays vs. Atlanta Braves): 0.5 Hits

0.5 Hits Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Toronto Blue Jays vs. Atlanta Braves): 0.5 Hits

0.5 Hits Michael Busch (Chicago Cubs vs. Athletics): 0.5 Hits

0.5 Hits Ozzie Albies (Atlanta Braves vs. Toronto Blue Jays): 0.5 Hits

0.5 Hits Chris Sale (Atlanta Braves vs. Toronto Blue Jays): 7.5 Strikeouts

7.5 Strikeouts Shota Imanaga (Chicago Cubs vs. Athletics): 6.5 Strikeouts

Chris Sale enters his start for the Braves with high expectations, boasting a 7.5 strikeout line. He will be tasked with slowing down a Toronto lineup featuring Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Ernie Clement, both of whom carry standard 0.5 hit projections. On the other side, Ozzie Albies and Michael Harris II will look to supply the offensive firepower for Atlanta.

Over in Chicago, Shota Imanaga takes the mound with a 6.5 strikeout projection. Imanaga will have to navigate around Athletics slugger Shea Langeliers, while his own Cubs teammates—Nico Hoerner and Pete Crow-Armstrong—each face elevated 1.5 hit projections against Athletics probable pitcher J.T. Ginn. Whether you want to back the bats or build around the arms, these matchups provide plenty of angles to utilize your Underdog entries.

How to Redeem the Underdog Promo Code WTOP

Claiming this generous welcome bonus is a simple process for any informed player. To get started, new users need to create and register an Underdog account by providing standard personal information. During this sign-up process, the promo code WTOP is strictly required to lock in the offer. Please note that you must be a completely new user and meet all age and region requirements for your specific state to be eligible.

Once your account is officially registered, the next step is to make a deposit of at least $5 using one of Underdog’s secure payment methods. After your account is funded, simply play a $5 entry on the daily fantasy slate. Submitting this initial $5 entry will instantly activate your $50 in bonus entries.

When you are ready to construct your slips and target those longshot projections, you have two primary play styles to choose from: