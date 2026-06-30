Underdog Promo Code: Play $5, Get $50 Bonus for France-Sweden, World Cup, MLB Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services As the World Cup knockout stage kicks into high gear with the Round of 32, new users can unlock a $50 bonus by using Underdog promo code WTOP. Click here to start signing up.

Whether you are building your daily fantasy sports entry for Sweden taking on France or Ecuador battling Mexico, this new-user-only promotion can be applied to the full slate of World Cup matchups. Claim your Underdog bonus to take full advantage of this offer ahead of these thrilling international fixtures.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP for the World Cup

Getting started with Underdog is simple, and this exclusive offer allows you to build your lineup with a significant head start. Whether you are eyeing player projections for the Round of 32 clash between France and Sweden or looking ahead to Mexico hosting Ecuador, here is everything you need to know to claim your welcome bonus:

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Bonus Bonus Last Verified On June 30, 2026

Simply enter the promo code during registration, submit your initial entry of at least $5 on any of the upcoming international playoff matchups, and your account will automatically be credited with the $50 in bonuses.

Unlocking the Underdog welcome offer is a straightforward process designed to give your account an immediate boost during the World Cup playoffs. By registering with the promo code and submitting an initial entry of just $5, players are rewarded with $50 in guaranteed bonuses. Whether you plan to build your initial entries around the highly anticipated Round of 32 matchups or save your bonus funds for later in the tournament, this structure ensures you have plenty of flexibility to get in on the action.

Keep in mind that this specific promotion is exclusively available for new Underdog customers. To successfully claim the welcome offer, users must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located in a participating state where the daily fantasy platform operates. Once these eligibility criteria are met and your $5 entry is placed, your $50 in bonuses will be automatically credited to your account.

World Cup Round of 32: Player Projections

For new users looking to utilize their welcome offer, the daily fantasy soccer markets provide an exciting way to get involved in the World Cup Round of 32. Whether you want to back a star to find the back of the net first or target a reliable anytime goalscorer, there is no shortage of options on Tuesday and throughout the World Cup.

Fans who want to see more goals would be better off focusing on France vs. Sweden. The dominant French attack that features Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele is sure to have plenty of chances. Meanwhile, Ecuador’s defensive-minded nature means the second game will likely be a low-scoring affair.

How to Activate Underdog Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your welcome offer ahead of the World Cup Round of 32 is quick and easy. Follow these simple steps to ensure you unlock your guaranteed bonuses before the knockout stage matches kick off:

Register Your Account: Visit the site to create a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity. Crucially, ensure you enter the Underdog promo code WTOP during this registration phase. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Once your account is set up and verified, head to the cashier. You must deposit a minimum of $10 using one of the platform’s secure payment methods. Submit Your First Entry: Navigate to the soccer board and create your lineup. You will need to play at least a $5 entry. Whether you are building projections around the clash between France and Sweden or targeting player stats for Mexico against Ecuador, your qualifying entry can be placed on any available market.

That is all it takes! As soon as you place your $5 entry, the $50 in bonuses will be activated and credited to your account. The outcome of your original $5 play will not have any impact on this offer. Whether your initial entry wins or loses, the bonus funds are yours.