UFL Glance

All Times EDT
UFL CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Orlando
|8
|2
|0
|.800
|232
|186
|St. Louis
|6
|4
|0
|.600
|212
|197
|Louisville
|6
|4
|0
|.600
|265
|219
|DC
|5
|5
|0
|.500
|281
|224
|Houston
|4
|6
|0
|.400
|189
|236
|Birmingham
|4
|6
|0
|.400
|190
|229
|Arlington
|4
|6
|0
|.400
|224
|259
|Columbus
|3
|7
|0
|.300
|216
|259
Sunday, May 31
Orlando 29, DC 23
Louisville 42, Columbus 27
Tuesday, June 2
No games scheduled.
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