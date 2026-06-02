UFL Glance

All Times EDT UFL CONFERENCE W L T Pct PF PA Orlando 8 2 0 .800 232 186 St. Louis…

All Times EDT

UFL CONFERENCE

W L T Pct PF PA Orlando 8 2 0 .800 232 186 St. Louis 6 4 0 .600 212 197 Louisville 6 4 0 .600 265 219 DC 5 5 0 .500 281 224 Houston 4 6 0 .400 189 236 Birmingham 4 6 0 .400 190 229 Arlington 4 6 0 .400 224 259 Columbus 3 7 0 .300 216 259

Sunday, May 31

Orlando 29, DC 23

Louisville 42, Columbus 27

Tuesday, June 2

No games scheduled.

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