theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Claim $1,000 Bet Reset for World Cup, NBA Finals Game 5

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The theScore Bet promo code is WTOP. This code (get it This code (get it here ) unlocks a $1,000 Bet Reset for new customers — a first-bet insurance offer that refunds 100% of a losing opening wager (up to $1,000) as bonus bets. No opt-in is required. The promotion is live and valid through June 2026.

You can use this offer on any market at theScore Bet, including tonight’s San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks NBA Postseason game (June 13, Frost Bank Center) and this weekend’s FIFA World Cup matches.

What Does theScore Bet Promo Code BROAD Get You?

The promo code WTOP activates a $1,000 Bet Reset — theScore Bet’s flagship new-customer promotion. Below is a quick-reference breakdown:

Question Answer What is the promo code? WTOP What do you get? $1,000 Bet Reset (First Bet Insurance) What is the minimum bet? $10 What is the maximum refund? $1,000 in bonus bets Who is eligible? New theScore Bet customers, 21+, in legal states How is the refund paid? 5 equal bonus bets (each = 20% of original stake) When do bonus bets expire? 7 days after issuance

Use theScore Bet Promo on New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs

For bettors looking to allocate their first wager using the $1,000 Bet Reset, this Knicks vs. Spurs matchup presents several measurable angles. Here are the current lines for Game 5:

Moneyline: San Antonio Spurs -200 | New York Knicks +170

San Antonio Spurs -200 | New York Knicks +170 Spread: San Antonio Spurs -5.5 (-110) | New York Knicks +5.5 (-110)

San Antonio Spurs -5.5 (-110) | New York Knicks +5.5 (-110) Total: Over 216.5 (-115) | Under 216.5 (-105)

A dive into the underlying metrics reveals a discrepancy between the betting lines and recent performance. The Knicks have operated as an offensive powerhouse during the postseason, generating an impressive 117.1 points per game compared to San Antonio’s 113.4. New York also dominates possession and efficiency metrics, boasting a playoff-leading 15.3 Net Rating and a 54.6% Total Rebound Percentage. While San Antonio is priced as the favorite, their 9.5 Net Rating and 52.2% Total Rebound Percentage trail New York’s output. Consequently, the data suggests the Knicks hold notable expected value as a road underdog.

Looking Ahead: Saturday’s World Cup Slate

While the NBA Finals provide immediate value, the betting markets will rapidly shift focus to the global stage for Saturday’s World Cup fixtures. Bettors looking to diversify their portfolio can apply their offer toward the following upcoming soccer matches:

Qatar vs. Switzerland

Brazil vs. Morocco

Haiti vs. Scotland

Sign Up With theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP

To systematically claim this exclusive welcome offer and secure your $1,000 Bet Reset ahead of the Knicks vs. Spurs matchup, follow these required steps:

Create an Account: Click here to register a new account. Identity verification will require standard personal data, including your full name, email address, date of birth, and physical address. Enter the Promo Code: During registration, it is imperative to input the promo code WTOP to successfully link the welcome offer to your profile. Place Your First Wager: After initializing a deposit, locate your preferred sporting event and execute your first real cash wager of at least $10, up to the $1,000 maximum, on any available market at theScore Bet.

Should this initial wager settle as a loss, the automated system will credit your account with bonus bets equal to 100% of your original stake (up to $1,000), offering a calculated second chance to establish a positive return on investment.