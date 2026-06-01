The Golden Knights and the Hurricanes both bring a hyper-defensive focus into the Stanley Cup Final

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes opened the NHL playoffs with a shutout and just kept smothering opponents, swarming…

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes opened the NHL playoffs with a shutout and just kept smothering opponents, swarming in absolute refusal to yield time or space to puck handlers.

The Vegas Golden Knights simply got better with each round until locking up the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Colorado Avalanche in a shocking sweep of a team that romped through the regular season.

Now they turn their lockdown sights on each other for the chance to hoist the Stanley Cup.

“It’s the Stanley Cup Final, it’s going to be a defense-first game,” Vegas defenseman Dylan Coghlan said Monday. “If you don’t have that mentality, then it’s not going to go in your favor.”

The best-of-seven series, which opens Tuesday at Carolina, pairs an Eastern Conference champion that finished second in the regular season behind Colorado against a Western Conference champion that elevated its game the longer the playoffs wore on.

Sure, offense captures fan imagination with plays like Vegas’ Mitch Marner scoring on a between-the-legs breakaway goal against Anaheim or the net-finding heat coming off Carolina’s Logan Stankoven-centered second line featuring Taylor Hall and Jackson Blake line since the playoffs started in April.

But these are teams that take just as much joy in grinding opposing offenses into the ice, whether its pressuring relentlessly to win puck battles along the boards or selling out in a desperate attempt to block shots. Goaltenders Frederik Andersen of Carolina and Carter Hart of Vegas have been steady in net, helped by the supreme efforts going on in front of them.

Vegas has allowed just 10 goals in its last six games as it chases a second championship in four seasons. The Hurricanes have given up two or fewer goals in 12 of 13 playoff games, back in the final for the first time since winning it in 2006.

“I think we’re just kind of all on the same page right now,” Hurricanes defenseman Sean Walker said. “It’s a team effort to be so solid defensively. We’re definitely aggressive, but it’s full five-man effort.”

The Golden Knights took off after the late-season firing of Bruce Cassidy to hire John Tortorella as coach, but there were also March trade moves to add forwards Cole Smith and Nic Dowd to bolster the fourth line by getting bigger and stronger while also helping the penalty kill. They battled through six-game series against both Utah and Anaheim before taking on the Avs, led by high-end skill in Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar and Martin Necas.

The Avalanche led the NHL by averaging 3.63 goals per game in the regular season. But the Golden Knights gave up nothing easy and never let the high-flying Avs find a sweet-skating groove. The Avs managed just seven goals in four games.

“I just think as a five-man unit, when you’re playing MacKinnon and Necas, some really high-skilled players, it can’t be 1-on-1 situations, it’s not one guy to get it done,” Vegas defenseman Shea Theodore said. “It’s making sure guys are back, making sure you’re playing the right way.”

The Hurricanes are 12-1 in the playoffs, sweeping both Ottawa and Philadelphia while allowing just five goals in each of those two rounds. Then came a 6-2 loss to Montreal in Game 1 of the East final, a result that in hindsight turned out to be a blip for a team coming off the longest between-rounds playoff break in more than a century.

That performance left coach Rod Brind’Amour befuddled with Carolina’s aggressive-forechecking style repeatedly surrendering clean breakouts and multiple breakaways with the Canadiens skating unchecked through the neutral zone. Brind’Amour didn’t have the team practice the next day, opting instead to go over the film of all those breakdowns.

Carolina repsonded by allowing five goals in the four consecutive wins that followed — the last two coming by a 10-1 combined score.

“It was just understanding where our lapses were and obviously video doesn’t lie,” Carolina defenseman Jaccob Slavin said. “Sometimes you can really nitpick stuff on video, but it was pretty obvious what our lapses were in that game. So really it was just making sure we were staying above the puck, making sure that we were forechecking the right way.

“Everyone has their own job to do while they’re out there, but we work as a five-man unit, so making sure you’re doing your job. And that’s what I think you saw moving forward.”

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