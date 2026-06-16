The Chicago Cubs put reliever Daniel Palencia on the 15-day injured list with elbow inflammation

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs placed right-handed pitcher Daniel Palencia on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation…

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs placed right-handed pitcher Daniel Palencia on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation on Tuesday, hours after he struck out three in the ninth inning to pick up the win in a 5-4 comeback victory against the Colorado Rockies on Monday night.

The Cubs recalled Gavin Hollowell from Triple-A Iowa to replace Palencia.

After Palencia walked the first batter he faced on Monday, Cubs manager Craig Counsell went to the mound with a trainer to check on Palencia, but left him in the game to finish the inning. The Cubs scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth to give Palencia (2-1, 2.70 ERA) his second win.

”I was just concerned that the body language wasn’t normal,” Counsell said Tuesday. “He said he was fine but then he had symptoms afterward, the elbow didn’t feel great afterward and didn’t feel great today.”

Hollowell, 28, has made one appearance for the Cubs this season, allowing two runs in 1 2/3 innings.

Boyd to get minor league rehab

Starter Matthew Boyd (knee) is headed for a minor league rehab stint after a successful bullpen session, and Justin Steele (elbow surgery) has rejoined the team to begin a throwing program expected to last about three weeks, Counsell said.

The Cubs still hope Steele will pitch again this season despite a flexor strain that pushed back his timetable.

“He’s got runway,” Counsell said. “He can’t afford any setbacks. But we’ve got time.”

Cubs general manager Jed Hoyer said the wave of injuries to pitchers — the Cubs have eight pitchers on the injured list, including starters Boyd, Steele, Caleb Horton and Jamieson Taillon —- has pushed the depth the Cubs thought they had to the limit.

“We thought we had real numbers there, and then the number of injuries took care of it,” Hoyer said. “Now we have to be creative.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.