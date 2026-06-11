Sykes matches career high with 38 points, expansion Tempo outlast Sun 106-102 in OT

TORONTO (AP) — Brittney Sykes matched her career high with 38 points and the expansion Toronto Tempo rallied to beat…

TORONTO (AP) — Brittney Sykes matched her career high with 38 points and the expansion Toronto Tempo rallied to beat the Connecticut Sun 106-102 in overtime Wednesday night in Commissioner’s Cup play.

The Tempo (7-5) won for the fourth time in five games. They trailed by 14 points in the second quarter.

Sykes was 13 of 13 on free throws, making four in the final 1:19 of regulation. Marina Mabrey added 21 points, and Laura Juskaite had 19.

Aaliyah Edwards — from Kingston, Ontario — had a career-high 24 points for the Sun (2-12). She was 8 of 9 from the field.

Leila Lacau also had 24 points for Connecticut.

SPARKS 88, STORM 83

SEATTLE (AP) — Nneka Ogwumike scored a season-high 24 points against her former team, Kelsey Plum added 19 points and 11 assists, and Los Angeles beat Seattle.

Ogwumike, who spent the past two seasons in Seattle, also grabbed nine rebounds to move into fourth on the WNBA career list, passing Rebekkah Brunson.

Cameron Brink added 15 points off the bench and Dearica Hamby grabbed 10 rebounds for Los Angeles (6-6) in the Commissioner’s Cup game.

Natisha Hiedeman scored 16 points for Seattle (3-11), which has lost seven straight games. Dominique Malonga scored 15, Flau’jae Johnson added 14, Awa Fam had 12 and Jordan Horston 11 as all five Seattle starters scored in double figures.

Chance Gray made three free throws with 8:27 left in the fourth quarter to give the Sparks a lead, 72-70, they would not relinquish.

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