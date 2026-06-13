Switzerland 1, Qatar 1

|Switzerland
|1
|0
|—
|1
|Qatar
|0
|1
|—
|1
First Half_1, Switzerland, Embolo, (penalty kick), 17th minute.
Second Half_2, Qatar, Khoukhi, (Ahmed), 90th+5.
Goalies_Switzerland, Gregor Kobel, Yvon Mvogo, Marvin Keller; Qatar, Mahmoud Abunada, Salah Zakaria, Meshaal Barsham.
Yellow Cards_Abunada, Qatar, 16th; Gaber, Qatar, 23rd; Zakaria, Switzerland, 42nd.
Referee_Hector Said Martinez Sorto. Assistant Referees_Walter Enrique Lopez Ramos, Christian Jesus Ramirez Soto, Guillermo Pacheco Larios. 4th Official_Oshane Nation.
A_67,966.
___
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