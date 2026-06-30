Suzuki hits game-ending single off Miller as the Cubs beat the Padres 3-2

CHICAGO (AP) — Seiya Suzuki hit a game-ending single off Mason Miller in the ninth inning, and the Chicago Cubs…

CHICAGO (AP) — Seiya Suzuki hit a game-ending single off Mason Miller in the ninth inning, and the Chicago Cubs beat the San Diego Padres 3-2 on Monday night.

Dansby Swanson and Pete Crow-Armstrong started the decisive rally with a pair of singles off Jason Adam (2-2). Miller then came in and surrendered Alex Bregman’s single to center, loading the bases.

Michael Busch followed with a flyball to left, and Jase Bowen cut down Swanson when he attempted to score on the play. Suzuki then sent Bowen all the way back to the ivy-covered wall with a drive to left. Bowen tried to make a leaping catch, but was unable to haul it in.

It was Suzuki’s second career game-ending hit and Chicago’s major league-leading 10th walk-off win this season.

Trent Thornton (3-2) worked the ninth for the win. Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a one-out single, but he was thrown out by catcher Miguel Amaya when he attempted to steal second.

San Diego opened a 2-0 lead when Miguel Andújar scored on Xander Bogaerts’ double in the fourth. Andújar finished with three hits.

Chicago got one back on Michael Conforto’s RBI single in the fourth. Suzuki tied it at 2 with a sacrifice fly in the fifth.

Cubs left-hander Shota Imanaga allowed nine hits in 6 1/3 innings in his first quality start since May 13. It was a sorely needed performance after the Cubs used seven pitchers in a 4-3 win at Milwaukee on Sunday.

Griffin Canning started for the Padres and surrendered five hits in 4 1/3 innings on warm and windy night at Wrigley Field. The Padres had used an opener in front of the right-hander in his previous two outings.

Up next

JP Sears (1-0,3.18 ERA) starts for the Padres on Tuesday, and fellow left-hander Matthew Boyd (2-1, 5.02 ERA) takes the mound for the Cubs.

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