Sports on TV for Tuesday, June 30

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, June 30
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
TBS — Detroit at N.Y. Yankees (7:05 p.m.)
TRUTV — Detroit at N.Y. Yankees (7:05 p.m.)
7:05 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Detroit at N.Y. Yankees
9:30 p.m.
MLBN — L.A. Angels at Seattle (9:40 p.m.)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
1 p.m.
FOX — FIFA World Cup Knockout Stage: Ivory Coast vs. Norway, Round of 32, Arlington, Texas
5 p.m.
FOX — FIFA World Cup Knockout Stage: France vs. Sweden, Round of 32, East Rutherford, N.J.
9 p.m.
FOX — FIFA World Cup Knockout Stage: Mexico vs. Ecuador, Round of 32, Mexico City
SOFTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Cascade at Bandits
9 p.m.
CBSSN — Athletes Unlimited: Volts at Talons
TENNIS
6 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London
6 p.m.
TENNIS CHANNEL — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London
6 a.m. (Wednesday)
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Las Vegas at New York
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