Sports on TV for Tuesday, June 30

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Tuesday, June 30 MLB BASEBALL 7 p.m. TBS — Detroit at…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Tuesday, June 30

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

TBS — Detroit at N.Y. Yankees (7:05 p.m.)

TRUTV — Detroit at N.Y. Yankees (7:05 p.m.)

7:05 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Detroit at N.Y. Yankees

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — L.A. Angels at Seattle (9:40 p.m.)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

1 p.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Knockout Stage: Ivory Coast vs. Norway, Round of 32, Arlington, Texas

5 p.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Knockout Stage: France vs. Sweden, Round of 32, East Rutherford, N.J.

9 p.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Knockout Stage: Mexico vs. Ecuador, Round of 32, Mexico City

SOFTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Cascade at Bandits

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Athletes Unlimited: Volts at Talons

TENNIS

6 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London

6 p.m.

TENNIS CHANNEL — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London

6 a.m. (Wednesday)

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Las Vegas at New York

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