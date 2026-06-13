Sports on TV for Sunday, June 14

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, June 14
AUTO RACING
6 a.m.
TRUTV — FIA World Endurance Championship: 24 Hours of Le Mans, Circuit de la Sarthe, Le Mans, Sarthe, France
9 a.m.
APPLE TV — Formula 1: MSC Cruises Gran Premio de Barcelona-Catalunya, Circuit de Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NHRA: Qualifying, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn. (taped)
2 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn. (taped)
3 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Super Grip NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn.
3 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — NASCAR Cup Series: Great American Getaway 400 presented by VISITPA, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 p.m.
ESPN — Men’s College World Series – Elimination Game: Troy vs. Mississippi, Game 5, Omaha, Neb.
7 p.m.
ESPN — Men’s College World Series – Double Elimination Round: West Virginia vs. North Carolina, Game 6, Omaha, Neb.
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: 2026 Maxam Bassmaster Elite at Pasquotank River/Albemarle Sound, Elizabeth City, N.C.
FLAG FOOTBALL
2 p.m.
NBC — OT7 Championship: From Los Angeles
GOLF
Noon
GOLF — LPGA Tour: Dow Championship, Final Round, Midland Country Club, Midland, Mich.
1 p.m.
CBS — LPGA Tour: Dow Championship, Final Round, Midland Country Club, Midland, Mich.
GOLF — PGA Tour: RBC Canadian Open, Final Round, TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course), Caledon, Ontario
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: RBC Canadian Open, Final Round, TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course), Caledon, Ontario
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: Principal Charity Classic, Final Round, Wakonda Club, Des Moines, Iowa
6 p.m.
GOLF — 2026 Curtis Cup: Final Round, Bel-Air Country Club, Los Angeles
HORSE RACING
9:30 a.m.
FS2 — 2026 Prix de Diane Longines: From Chantilly Racecourse, Chantilly, France
12:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
2 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
Noon
NBCSN — Miami at Pittsburgh (12:15 p.m.)
PEACOCK — Miami at Pittsburgh (12:15 p.m.)
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at Toronto (1:37 p.m.) OR San Diego at Baltimore (1:35 p.m.)
3 p.m.
ABC — Chicago Cubs at San Francisco (3:10 p.m.)
7 p.m.
NBC — Texas at Boston (7:20 p.m.)
PEACOCK — Texas at Boston (7:20 p.m.)
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
ABC — Stanley Cup Final: Carolina at Vegas, Game 6
RUGBY (MEN’S)
10:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — MLR Playoffs: California at Seattle, Semifinal
SOCCER (MEN’S)
1 p.m.
FOX — 2026 FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Germany vs. Curaçao, Group E, Houston
PEACOCK — 2026 FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Germany vs. Curaçao, Group E, Houston
4 p.m.
FOX — 2026 FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Netherlands vs. Japan, Group F, Arlington, Texas
PEACOCK — 2026 FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Netherlands vs. Japan, Group F, Arlington, Texas
6 p.m.
FS2 — Canadian Premier League: Ottawa Rapid FC at Vancouver Rise FC
7 p.m.
FS1 — 2026 FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador, Group E, Philadelphia
PEACOCK — 2026 FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador, Group E, Philadelphia
10 p.m.
FS1 — 2026 FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Sweden vs. Tunisia, Group F, Monterrey, Mexico
PEACOCK — 2026 FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Sweden vs. Tunisia, Group F, Monterrey, Mexico
SOFTBALL
Noon
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Spark at Bandits
8 p.m.
MLBN — Athletes Unlimited: Cascade at Talons
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS CHANNEL — London-WTA, Stuttgart-ATP & s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Finals
5 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS CHANNEL — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, & Nottingham-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS CHANNEL — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, & Nottingham-WTA Early Rounds
TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
NBC — USATF: L.A. Grand Prix, Los Angeles
WNBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
NBATV — Washington at New York
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