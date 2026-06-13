Sports on TV for Sunday, June 14

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Sunday, June 14 AUTO RACING 6 a.m. TRUTV — FIA World…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, June 14

AUTO RACING

6 a.m.

TRUTV — FIA World Endurance Championship: 24 Hours of Le Mans, Circuit de la Sarthe, Le Mans, Sarthe, France

9 a.m.

APPLE TV — Formula 1: MSC Cruises Gran Premio de Barcelona-Catalunya, Circuit de Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NHRA: Qualifying, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn. (taped)

2 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn. (taped)

3 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Super Grip NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn.

3 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — NASCAR Cup Series: Great American Getaway 400 presented by VISITPA, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN — Men’s College World Series – Elimination Game: Troy vs. Mississippi, Game 5, Omaha, Neb.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Men’s College World Series – Double Elimination Round: West Virginia vs. North Carolina, Game 6, Omaha, Neb.

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: 2026 Maxam Bassmaster Elite at Pasquotank River/Albemarle Sound, Elizabeth City, N.C.

FLAG FOOTBALL

2 p.m.

NBC — OT7 Championship: From Los Angeles

GOLF

Noon

GOLF — LPGA Tour: Dow Championship, Final Round, Midland Country Club, Midland, Mich.

1 p.m.

CBS — LPGA Tour: Dow Championship, Final Round, Midland Country Club, Midland, Mich.

GOLF — PGA Tour: RBC Canadian Open, Final Round, TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course), Caledon, Ontario

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: RBC Canadian Open, Final Round, TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course), Caledon, Ontario

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: Principal Charity Classic, Final Round, Wakonda Club, Des Moines, Iowa

6 p.m.

GOLF — 2026 Curtis Cup: Final Round, Bel-Air Country Club, Los Angeles

HORSE RACING

9:30 a.m.

FS2 — 2026 Prix de Diane Longines: From Chantilly Racecourse, Chantilly, France

12:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

2 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

Noon

NBCSN — Miami at Pittsburgh (12:15 p.m.)

PEACOCK — Miami at Pittsburgh (12:15 p.m.)

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at Toronto (1:37 p.m.) OR San Diego at Baltimore (1:35 p.m.)

3 p.m.

ABC — Chicago Cubs at San Francisco (3:10 p.m.)

7 p.m.

NBC — Texas at Boston (7:20 p.m.)

PEACOCK — Texas at Boston (7:20 p.m.)

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

ABC — Stanley Cup Final: Carolina at Vegas, Game 6

RUGBY (MEN’S)

10:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — MLR Playoffs: California at Seattle, Semifinal

SOCCER (MEN’S)

1 p.m.

FOX — 2026 FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Germany vs. Curaçao, Group E, Houston

PEACOCK — 2026 FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Germany vs. Curaçao, Group E, Houston

4 p.m.

FOX — 2026 FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Netherlands vs. Japan, Group F, Arlington, Texas

PEACOCK — 2026 FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Netherlands vs. Japan, Group F, Arlington, Texas

6 p.m.

FS2 — Canadian Premier League: Ottawa Rapid FC at Vancouver Rise FC

7 p.m.

FS1 — 2026 FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador, Group E, Philadelphia

PEACOCK — 2026 FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador, Group E, Philadelphia

10 p.m.

FS1 — 2026 FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Sweden vs. Tunisia, Group F, Monterrey, Mexico

PEACOCK — 2026 FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Sweden vs. Tunisia, Group F, Monterrey, Mexico

SOFTBALL

Noon

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Spark at Bandits

8 p.m.

MLBN — Athletes Unlimited: Cascade at Talons

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS CHANNEL — London-WTA, Stuttgart-ATP & s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Finals

5 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS CHANNEL — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, & Nottingham-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS CHANNEL — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, & Nottingham-WTA Early Rounds

TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

NBC — USATF: L.A. Grand Prix, Los Angeles

WNBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

NBATV — Washington at New York

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