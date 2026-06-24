Sports on TV for June 29 – July 5

ADV27-28
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, June 29
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — Texas at Cleveland
9:30 p.m.
MLBN — San Francisco at Arizona (9:40 p.m.)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
1 p.m.
FOX — FIFA World Cup Knockout Stage: TBD, Round of 32, Houston
4:30 p.m.
FOX — FIFA World Cup Knockout Stage: TBD, Round of 32, Foxborough, Mass.
9 p.m.
FOX — FIFA World Cup Knockout Stage: TBD, Round of 32, Guadalupe, Mexico
SOFTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Blaze at Spark
TENNIS
6 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London
6 a.m. (Tuesday)
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London
_____
Tuesday, June 30
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
TBS — Detroit at N.Y. Yankees (7:05 p.m.)
7:05 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Detroit at N.Y. Yankees
9:30 p.m.
MLBN — L.A. Angels at Seattle (9:40 p.m.)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
1 p.m.
FOX — FIFA World Cup Knockout Stage: TBD, Round of 32, Arlington, Texas
5 p.m.
FOX — FIFA World Cup Knockout Stage: TBD, Round of 32, East Rutherford, N.J.
9 p.m.
FOX — FIFA World Cup Knockout Stage: TBD, Round of 32, Mexico City
SOFTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Cascade at Bandits
9 p.m.
CBSSN — Athletes Unlimited: Volts at Talons
TENNIS
6 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London
6 a.m. (Wednesday)
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London
_____
Wednesday, July 1
GOLF
6:30 a.m. (Thursday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: BMW International Open, First Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich
HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (BOY’S)
4 p.m.
ESPNU — Naptown Challenge: TBD, 2028 Division Championship, Annapolis, Md.
6 p.m.
ESPNU — Naptown Challenge: TBD, 2027 Division Championship, Annapolis, Md.
MLB BASEBALL
12:30 p.m.
MLBN — Chicago White Sox at Baltimore (12:35 p.m.)
3:30 p.m.
MLBN — San Diego at Chicago Cubs (joined in progress) (2:20 p.m.)
8 p.m.
ESPN — Cincinnati at Milwaukee
SOCCER (MEN’S)
Noon
FOX — FIFA World Cup Knockout Stage: TBD, Round of 32, Atlanta
4 p.m.
FS1 — FIFA World Cup Knockout Stage: TBD, Round of 32, Seattle
8 p.m.
FOX — FIFA World Cup Knockout Stage: TBD, Round of 32, Santa Clara, Calif.
SOFTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Blaze at Spark
TENNIS
6 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London
6 a.m. (Thursday)
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London
_____
Thursday, July 2
GOLF
6:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: BMW International Open, First Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich
11 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: U.S. Senior Open Championship, First Round, Scioto Country Club, Columbus, Ohio
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: John Deere Classic, First Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.
5:30 p.m.
NBCSN — PGA Tour Champions: U.S. Senior Open Championship, First Round, Scioto Country Club, Columbus, Ohio
6:30 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: BMW International Open, Second Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich
MLB BASEBALL
12:30 p.m.
MLBN — Pittsburgh at Philadelphia (12:35 p.m.)
3:30 p.m.
MLBN — Miami at Colorado (joined in progress) (3:10 p.m.)
10 p.m.
MLBN — San Diego at L.A. Dodgers (10:10 p.m.)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
FOX — FIFA World Cup Knockout Stage: TBD, Round of 32, Inglewood, Calif.
7 p.m.
FOX — FIFA World Cup Knockout Stage: TBD, Round of 32, Toronto
9:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — USL League One: Knoxville at Boise
11 p.m.
FS1 — FIFA World Cup Knockout Stage: TBD, Round of 32, Vancouver, British Columbia
SOFTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — Athletes Unlimited: Cascade at Bandits
TENNIS
6 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London
6 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Dallas at Connecticut
_____
Friday, July 3
AUTO RACING
7:30 a.m.
APPLE TV — Formula 1: Practice, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom
11:30 a.m.
APPLE TV — Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom
2 p.m.
FS2 — Indy NXT Series: Practice, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio
3 p.m.
FS2 — NTT IndyCar Series: Practice, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio
GOLF
6:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: BMW International Open, Second Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich
11 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: U.S. Senior Open Championship, Second Round, Scioto Country Club, Columbus, Ohio
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: John Deere Classic, Second Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.
5:30 p.m.
NBCSN — PGA Tour Champions: U.S. Senior Open Championship, Second Round, Scioto Country Club, Columbus, Ohio
MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.
MLBN — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs (4:05 p.m.)
7 p.m.
MLBN — Chicago White Sox at Cleveland (7:10 p.m.)
8:10 p.m.
APPLE TV — Tampa Bay at Houston
9:40 p.m.
APPLE TV — Milwaukee at Arizona
10 p.m.
MLBN — Toronto at Seattle (10:10 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Summer League: TBA
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Summer League: TBA
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2 p.m.
FOX — FIFA World Cup Knockout Stage: TBD, Round of 32, Arlington, Texas
6 p.m.
FOX — FIFA World Cup Knockout Stage: TBD, Round of 32, Miami Gardens, Fla.
9:30 p.m.
FOX — FIFA World Cup Knockout Stage: TBD, Round of 32, Kansas City, Mo.
TENNIS
6 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London
6 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London
WNBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
ION — Minnesota at New York
10 p.m.
ION — Chicago at Las Vegas
_____
Saturday, July 4
AUTO RACING
7 a.m.
APPLE TV — Formula 1: Sprint Race, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom
10 a.m.
FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Practice, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio
11 a.m.
APPLE TV — Formula 1: Qualifying, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom
1 p.m.
FS1 — Indy NXT Series: Grand Prix at Mid-Ohio – Race 2, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio
2 p.m.
NBCSN — SuperMotocross World Championship: RedBud – Round 22, Buchanan, Mich.
2:30 p.m.
FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Qualifying, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio
5:30 p.m.
CW — NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series: NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Race at Chicagoland, Chicagoland Speedway, Joliet, Ill.
EATING COMPETITION
Noon
ESPN2 — Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest: From Coney Island, N.Y.
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: BMW International Open, Third Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: John Deere Classic, Third Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.
2 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour Champions: U.S. Senior Open Championship, Third Round, Scioto Country Club, Columbus, Ohio
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: John Deere Classic, Third Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.
MLB BASEBALL
11 a.m.
MLBN — Pittsburgh at Washington (11:05 a.m.)
4 p.m.
MLBN — Toronto at Seattle (4:10 p.m.)
8 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Mets at Atlanta (8:08 p.m.) OR St. Louis at Chicago Cubs (8:08 p.m.)
9:30 p.m.
MLBN — Milwaukee at Arizona (9:40 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — Summer League: TBA
9 p.m.
ESPN — Summer League: TBA
SOCCER (MEN’S)
1 p.m.
FOX — FIFA World Cup Knockout Stage: TBD, Round of 16, Houston
5 p.m.
FOX — FIFA World Cup Knockout Stage: TBD, Round of 16, Philadelphia
SOFTBALL
4:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Athletes Unlimited: Volts at Bandits
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Cascade at Spark
9 p.m.
CBSSN — Athletes Unlimited: Blaze at Talons
TENNIS
6 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London
6 a.m. (Sunday)
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, London
TRACK AND FIELD
Noon
NBCSN — USATF: Prefontaine Classic (Diamond League), Eugene, Ore.
WNBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Golden State at Atlanta
_____
Sunday, July 5
AUTO RACING
9 a.m.
FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Warmup, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio
10 a.m.
APPLE TV — Formula 1: Pirelli British Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom
FS1 — Indy NXT Series: Grand Prix at Mid-Ohio – Race 2, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio
12:30 p.m.
FOX — NTT IndyCar Series: Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio
6 p.m.
TNT — NASCAR Cup Series: eero 400, In-Season Challenge – Round 2, Chicagoland Speedway, Joliet, Ill.
BIG3 BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Week 3: LA Riot vs. Boston Ball Hogs, Miami 305 vs. Chicago Triplets, DMV Trilogy vs. Houston Rig Hands, Dallas Power vs. Detroit Amps, Miami
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: BMW International Open, Final Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: John Deere Classic, Final Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: John Deere Classic, Final Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.
NBC — PGA Tour Champions: U.S. Senior Open Championship, Final Round, Scioto Country Club, Columbus, Ohio
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Noon
ESPNU — NHSI: TBD, Semifinal, Cary, N.C.
8:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NHSI: TBD, Championship, Cary, N.C.
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
2 p.m.
ESPN — PLL All-Star Game: West vs. East, Anapolis, Md.
LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
5:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — WLL All-Star Game: West vs. East, Anapolis, Md.
MLB BASEBALL
Noon
NBC — N.Y. Mets at Atlanta (12:30 p.m.)
PEACOCK — N.Y. Mets at Atlanta (12:30 p.m.)
1:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees (1:35 p.m.)
PEACOCK — Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees (1:35 p.m.)
5 p.m.
NBCSN — Toronto at Seattle
PEACOCK — Toronto at Seattle
7 p.m.
NBC — San Diego at L.A. Dodgers (7:20 p.m.)
PEACOCK — San Diego at L.A. Dodgers (7:20 p.m.)
9:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Boston at L.A. Angels
PEACOCK — Boston at L.A. Angels
NBA BASKETBALL
9 p.m.
ESPN — Summer League: TBA
SOCCER (MEN’S)
4 p.m.
FOX — FIFA World Cup Knockout Stage: TBD, Round of 16, East Rutherford, N.J.
8 p.m.
FOX — FIFA World Cup Knockout Stage: TBD, Round of 16, Mexico City
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
Noon
ESPN — NWSL: Bay FC at Boston
SOFTBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Cascade at Spark
8 p.m.
MLBN — Athletes Unlimited: Volts at Bandits
TENNIS
6 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, London
Noon
ABC — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, London
TRACK AND FIELD
Noon
NBCSN — USATF: Prefontaine Classic (Diamond League), Eugene, Ore.
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — Indiana at Las Vegas
_____
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