Splash Promo Code WTOP: Claim $500 Bonus for MLB, World Cup Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sports fans can sign up with Splash promo code WTOP and secure up to $500 in bonuses with a 50% deposit match. Click here to start the registration process.

Once registered, you can use these bonus funds on the featured matchup between the Atlanta Braves and the Chicago White Sox, or apply them to any other game on the MLB slate. This article breaks down exactly how new players can take full advantage of this Splash welcome offer ahead of the next MLB game, or take a look at the options for the World Cup, NBA or NHL.

Splash Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $500 DFS Bonus

Getting started with Splash is incredibly straightforward, and the welcome offer gives you a great boost right out of the gate. Whether you are backing Martín Pérez and the Atlanta Braves (45-23) or looking for an upset from Anthony Kay and the Chicago White Sox (36-31), claiming your bonus ensures you have extra funds to play with for the upcoming matchups.

Splash Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Get $500 Bonus With 50% Deposit Match (Minimum $50 Deposit) Terms and Conditions 18+ in eligible states (19+ in AL, CO, NE. 21+ in AZ, LA, MA, VA) Bonus Last Verified On June 11, 2026

New Splash customers can lock in an exciting welcome offer to get in on the MLB slate, featuring games like the Atlanta Braves taking on the Chicago White Sox and the Los Angeles Dodgers visiting the Pittsburgh Pirates. By signing up and making a qualifying minimum deposit of $50, players will receive a 50% deposit match up to $500. This means you can boost your initial deposit and maximize your potential payouts right from the first pitch.

While MLB action is the primary focus of this slate, your bonus funds on Splash are fully flexible. You can also build daily fantasy entries across other major global sports, exploring markets for the World Cup, NBA, and NHL.

Thursday Night MLB DFS Projections

Building your entries is the best part of utilizing the latest Splash promo code. With a full slate of action, checking the consensus projections can help you navigate the board and find the most favorable QuickPicks entries. Below is a look at the current projections for 10 of the biggest stars, focusing on the projections for the hitters to get a hit and the starting pitchers to rack up strikeouts.

Player Hits Strikeouts Shohei Ohtani 1.5 N/A Freddie Freeman 1.5 N/A Matt Olson 0.5 N/A Ozzie Albies 1.5 N/A Kyle Tucker 0.5 N/A Austin Riley 0.5 N/A Andrew Benintendi 0.5 N/A Bryan Reynolds 0.5 N/A Martín Pérez (SP) N/A 4.5 Anthony Kay (SP) N/A 3.5

Looking closer at the player props, the data highlights some strong trends for the biggest stars. Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani has a high hits line set at 1.5. Despite his stellar .299 batting average this season, the consensus projections heavily favor him staying under that multi-hit mark. Similarly, Freddie Freeman (.283 AVG) is also heavily favored to go under his 1.5 hits prop.

Getting Started With Splash Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your bonus and getting started on Splash is a simple process. To ensure you receive your extra funds before the first pitch of the Braves-White Sox or Dodgers-Pirates games, follow these straightforward steps to activate the offer:

Sign Up: Visit their website to create and register a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity. Enter the Code: During the registration process, ensure that promo code WTOP is entered when prompted. This code is required to opt into the promotion. Fund Your Account: Make a first-time minimum deposit of $50 using one of Splash’s secure payment methods.

The Splash welcome offer features a 50% deposit match up to $500. It is important to note that only your first deposit is what will be matched by Splash. To receive the maximum deposit match value, you will need to make a first-time deposit of $1,000.