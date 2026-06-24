South Africa 1, Korea Republic 0

Korea Republic 0 0 — 0 South Africa 0 1 — 1 First Half_None. Second Half_1, South Africa, Maseko, (Moremi),…

Korea Republic 0 0 — 0 South Africa 0 1 — 1

First Half_None.

Second Half_1, South Africa, Maseko, (Moremi), 63rd minute.

Goalies_Korea Republic, Kim Seung-gyu, Song Bum-keun, Jo Hyeon-woo; South Africa, Ronwen Williams, Sipho Chaine, Ricardo Goss.

Yellow Cards_Modiba, South Africa, 73rd; Gue-sung, Korea Republic, 79th.

Referee_Facundo Tello Figueroa. Assistant Referees_Juan Pablo Belatti, Gabriel Alfredo Chade, Hernan Mastrangelo. 4th Official_Andres Rojas.

A_51,243.

___

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.