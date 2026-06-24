South Africa 1, Korea Republic 0

|Korea Republic
|0
|0
|—
|0
|South Africa
|0
|1
|—
|1
First Half_None.
Second Half_1, South Africa, Maseko, (Moremi), 63rd minute.
Goalies_Korea Republic, Kim Seung-gyu, Song Bum-keun, Jo Hyeon-woo; South Africa, Ronwen Williams, Sipho Chaine, Ricardo Goss.
Yellow Cards_Modiba, South Africa, 73rd; Gue-sung, Korea Republic, 79th.
Referee_Facundo Tello Figueroa. Assistant Referees_Juan Pablo Belatti, Gabriel Alfredo Chade, Hernan Mastrangelo. 4th Official_Andres Rojas.
A_51,243.
___
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