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South Africa 1, Korea Republic 0

The Associated Press

June 24, 2026, 11:10 PM

Korea Republic 0 0 0
South Africa 0 1 1

First Half_None.

Second Half_1, South Africa, Maseko, (Moremi), 63rd minute.

Goalies_Korea Republic, Kim Seung-gyu, Song Bum-keun, Jo Hyeon-woo; South Africa, Ronwen Williams, Sipho Chaine, Ricardo Goss.

Yellow Cards_Modiba, South Africa, 73rd; Gue-sung, Korea Republic, 79th.

Referee_Facundo Tello Figueroa. Assistant Referees_Juan Pablo Belatti, Gabriel Alfredo Chade, Hernan Mastrangelo. 4th Official_Andres Rojas.

A_51,243.

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