Skylar Diggins scores 24 and the Sky beat the Sun to end a 5-game losing streak.

CHICAGO (AP) — Skylar Diggins scored 18 of her 24 points in the first half, Elizabeth Williams made two key…

CHICAGO (AP) — Skylar Diggins scored 18 of her 24 points in the first half, Elizabeth Williams made two key baskets in the final minute, and the Chicago Sky beat the Connecticut Sun 85-80 on Friday night to end a five-game losing streak.

Diggins completed a three-point play with 1:20 remaining to extend Chicago’s lead to 80-77. But Saniya Rivers answered at the other end with a 3-pointer from the corner.

Williams put Chicago ahead 82-79 with 48.9 seconds left on a basket in the lane and she added a hook shot at 14.5 for a five-point lead. Then, Diggins sealed it at the free-throw line.

Azura Stevens had 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Natasha Cloud also scored 13 for Chicago (4-6). Williams scored all 10 of her points in the second half and Kamilla Cardoso had 10 points and eight rebounds.

WINGS 104, SPARKS 96

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Arike Ogunbowale scored 30 points and made six 3-pointers, Paige Bueckers had 18 points and a career-high 14 assists and Dallas beat Los Angeles for their fourth straight victory.

Bueckers tied Ogunbowale’s franchise record of 14 assists in a game.

Jessica Shepard had a double-double with a career-high 22 points, 15 rebounds and five assists for Dallas. The Wings (7-3) have won six of their last seven for the franchise’s best 10-game start since relocating from Tulsa for the 2016 season.

Kelsey Plum, who returned after missing three games with an ankle injury, scored 27 points for Los Angeles (4-6). Ariel Atkins added 16, Dearica Hamby scored 15 and Nneka Ogwumike had 13 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Cameron Brink scored 10 points off the bench.

MERCURY 78, FIRE 72

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — DeWanna Bonner scored a season-high 19 points, Natasha Mack added 16 points and short-handed Phoenix beat Portland.

Phoenix (4-8) was without usual starters Alyssa Thomas (left calf) and Kahleah Copper (left hip) due to injuries.

Bonner sank a 3-pointer from the corner with the shot clock winding down to give Phoenix a 64-62 lead. Jovana Nogic made the Mercury’s final field goal with 2:46 remaining for a 68-67 lead and they never trailed again.

Five Phoenix players combined to make 10 of 12 free throws in the final three minutes, with Bonner going 4 for 4. The Mercury finished 19 of 22 from the line.

Noemie Brochant and Monique Akoa Makani each added 11 points for Phoenix. Nogic had a team-high six assists.

Sarah Ashlee Barker led Portland (6-6) with 15 points and seven rebounds. Karlie Samuelson made her first four 3-pointers and finished with 13 points. Teja Oblak added 11 points. The Fire were undone by 20 turnovers.

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