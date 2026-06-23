Sharp and Halliday rescue New Zealand to beat Scotland at Women’s T20 World Cup

BRISTOL, England (AP) — Defending champion New Zealand lived to fight another day at the Women’s Twenty20 World Cup after…

BRISTOL, England (AP) — Defending champion New Zealand lived to fight another day at the Women’s Twenty20 World Cup after Scotland was overcome by six wickets on Tuesday.

Reaching the semifinals was still a long shot; New Zealand must top unbeaten England next Saturday at The Oval and hope the West Indies drop points.

Izzy Sharp and Brooke Halliday pulled New Zealand out of 26-3 in a wretched powerplay with a partnership of 101 that wasn’t broken until victory was only five runs away.

Sharp was the aggressor and out for a 43-ball 62, her career-best T20 score, and Halliday was unbeaten on 41 for New Zealand to reach 132-4 with 10 balls to spare.

“What a special knock from Sharp,” New Zealand captain Melie Kerr said. “She has the potential to be one of New Zealand’s best ever and the best in the world.”

Scotland was eyeing a 150 total but was pulled back to 131-7 in the last six overs by the bowling of Sophie Devine, Nensi Patel, Bree Illing and Kerr.

Made to bat first in its first international against New Zealand, Scotland got a flying start from opener Darcey Carter, who had 36 runs in a powerplay of 45-0. Carter reached 50 off 37 balls, and two more dropped catches by New Zealand — its 12th and 13th in four games — had Scotland cruising.

Then Devine’s first over of medium pace netted two wickets, Scotland was squeezed and Kerr, a victim of one drop, returned in the 19th with a double wicket maiden and finished with 3-17. Carter was stranded on 72 not out.

New Zealand made the 132 target look towering when it was three down in the powerplay and Halliday survived the second ball she faced in the sixth over when her edge only grazed the fingertips of wicketkeeper Sarah Bryce.

Halliday didn’t grab a boundary until the 14th, content to let Sharp lead. They accelerated after the 14th over by taking 12, 12 and 12 off the next three overs.

Also on Tuesday were Sri Lanka vs. Ireland and Australia vs. Pakistan.

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