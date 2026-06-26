Senegal 5, Iraq 0

|Iraq
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Senegal
|1
|4
|—
|5
First Half_1, Senegal, Diarra, (Seck), 4th minute.
Second Half_2, Senegal, Sarr, (Camara), 56th; 3, Senegal, Gueye, (Sarr), 59th; 4, Senegal, Gueye, (Ndiaye), 71st; 5, Senegal, Ndiaye, (Gueye), 82nd.
Goalies_Iraq, Ahmed Basil, Fahad Talib, Jalal Hassan; Senegal, Mory Diaw, Yehvann Diouf.
Yellow Cards_Seck, Senegal, 18th; Alammari, Iraq, 75th; Gueye, Senegal, 81st; Doski, Iraq, 90th+1.
Red Cards_Sulaka, Iraq, 13th.
Referee_Anthony Taylor. Assistant Referees_Gary Beswick, Adam Nunn, Ivan Bebek. 4th Official_Khalid Saleh Alturais.
A_43,036.
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