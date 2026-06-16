Seattle visits Portland, looks to break road skid

Seattle Storm (3-12, 0-7 Western Conference) at Portland Fire (7-9, 1-5 Western Conference) Portland, Oregon; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Seattle Storm (3-12, 0-7 Western Conference) at Portland Fire (7-9, 1-5 Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle Storm will look to break its six-game road skid when the Storm play Portland Fire.

The Fire are 1-5 against Western Conference opponents. Portland is seventh in the Western Conference scoring 81.5 points while shooting 44.9% from the field.

The Storm are 0-7 against conference opponents. Seattle is fourth in the Western Conference with 25.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Dominique Malonga averaging 4.7.

Portland scores 81.5 points per game, 1.6 fewer points than the 83.1 Seattle allows. Seattle’s 40.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.4 percentage points lower than Portland has given up to its opponents (45.9%).

The Fire and Storm meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emily Engstler is averaging 9.2 points and two blocks for the Fire. Carla Leite is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

Natisha Hiedeman is averaging 14.7 points and 4.2 assists for the Storm. Flau’jae Johnson is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fire: 4-6, averaging 78.6 points, 28.3 rebounds, 20.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.2 points per game.

Storm: 2-8, averaging 74.8 points, 32.3 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.9 points.

INJURIES: Fire: Jordan Harrison: out (coach decision), Karlie Samuelson: out (thigh).

Storm: Jordan Horston: day to day (undisclosed), Ezi Magbegor: out (foot).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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