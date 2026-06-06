Schmitt leads Giants against the Cubs after 4-hit game

San Francisco Giants (26-38, fourth in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (33-31, fourth in the NL Central) Chicago; Saturday,…

San Francisco Giants (26-38, fourth in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (33-31, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Landen Roupp (5-6, 4.22 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 72 strikeouts); Cubs: Ben Brown (2-2, 1.92 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

LINE: Cubs -146, Giants +122; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants take on the Chicago Cubs after Casey Schmitt had four hits on Friday in an 18-3 win over the Cubs.

Chicago is 19-14 in home games and 33-31 overall. Cubs hitters have a collective .333 on-base percentage, the fifth-best percentage in the majors.

San Francisco has gone 14-22 on the road and 26-38 overall. The Giants have a 20-4 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Hoerner has 14 doubles and four home runs for the Cubs. Pete Crow-Armstrong is 15 for 41 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Luis Arraez has two home runs, 15 walks and 25 RBIs while hitting .326 for the Giants. Jung Hoo Lee is 20 for 33 with four doubles, a triple and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 4-6, .257 batting average, 6.03 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Giants: 4-6, .327 batting average, 6.47 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Matt Shaw: 10-Day IL (back), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christopher Austin: 60-Day IL (knee), Hunter Harvey: 60-Day IL (tricep), Matthew Boyd: 15-Day IL (knee), Riley Martin: 15-Day IL (elbow), Porter Hodge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cade Horton: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Giants: Matt Gage: 15-Day IL (knee), Joel Peguero: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (plantar fasciitis), Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Heliot Ramos: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Jared Oliva: 60-Day IL (wrist), Jose Butto: 60-Day IL (arm), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (hip), Hayden Birdsong: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jason Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rowan Wick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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