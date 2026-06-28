Scheffler forces Monday playoff with Hovland at Travelers. Ryu wins KPMG Women’s PGA

CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler made an 8-foot par putt on the 18th hole Sunday and pumped his fist…

CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler made an 8-foot par putt on the 18th hole Sunday and pumped his fist with more emotion than he showed all day, just for the right to return Monday at the rain-delayed Travelers Championship to face a sudden-death playoff against Viktor Hovland.

The final round was stopped for 90 minutes as storms moved over the TPC River Highland, and officials deemed there was not enough daylight for them to play another hole.

Scheffler and Hovland each had birdie chances at the end. Scheffler rammed his 30-foot putt 8 feet by the hole. Hovland’s 25-foot attempt missed by inches and he tapped in for a 69. Scheffler made his third big par putt for a 68 to match Hovland at 21-under 259.

That was one shot ahead of Collin Morikawa, who closed with a 61 and was briefly tied for the lead, though it never looked as though it would be enough.

LPGA Tour and PGA of America

CHASKA, Minn. (AP) — Haeran Ryu ended Nelly Korda’s hopes for a Grand Slam when she recovered from a shaky start and won the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship for her first major, beating Ina Yoon by two shots at Hazeltine.

Ryu closed with a 2-under 70 to finish at 13-under 275 and become the sixth South Korean to win the event in the last 12 years. Ryu, the 2023 LPGA rookie of the year, also was the first major champion in at least 60 years to win when trailing by at least 10 shots after the first round.

Korda, trying to become only the third player in LPGA history to win the first three majors of the season, got within three shots early on the back nine but could not get any closer. A late double bogey led to a 73 and she tied for eighth, seven shots behind.

Brooke Henderson and Dewi Weber tied for third at 10 under.

European tour

TORINO, Italy (AP) — Eugenio Chacarra captured a second straight title on the European tour by closing with a 7-under 64 for a five-shot victory in the Italian Open.

The 26-year-old Spaniard got an extra reward — a spot in the British Open next month at Royal Birkdale. It will be his debut in golf’s oldest major.

Chacarra also moved to No. 3 in the Race to Dubai, bolstering his chances of getting one of 10 PGA Tour cards for 2027. The former Oklahoma State star was the No. 2 amateur in the world when he left for LIV Golf, only to get disillusioned and move over to the European tour.

Chacarra, who won the KLM Open earlier this month finished at 24-under 260. Matt Wallace (67) was runner-up, while Joaquin Niemann finished third.

PGA Tour Champions

ENDICOTT, N.Y. (AP) — Dicky Pride closed with a 7-under 65 and beat Padraig Harrington on the first playoff hole to win the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open for his second PGA Tour Champions title.

Harrington shot 66 in the final round at En-Joie Golf Club. But he missed the fairway on the 18th hole in the playoff and his 10-foot par putt slid by on the right.

Pride’s other PGA Tour Champions victory was the Mitsubishi Electric Classic five years ago. He has one PGA Tour victory and one victory on the Korn Ferry Tour in his career.

Pride and Harrington finished at 18-under 198. Matt Gogel (65) finished one shot out of the playoff.

Korn Ferry Tour

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Drew Nesbitt of Canada made a key par save from the bunker on the 17th hole and closed with another par for a 5-under 66, giving him a one-shot victory in the Memorial Health Championship for his first Korn Ferry Tour title.

Nesbitt, who has two victories on the PGA Tour Americas circuit, held off Cole Sherwood, who had two eagles and shot 29 on the back nine to close with a 62. Nesbitt finished at 26-under 258 and and moved to No. 22 in the Korn Ferry points list.

Matthew Riedel also shot 62 in the final round and tied for third with Will Cannon (66).

Other tours

Kaleiya Romero closed with a 4-under 68 and made eagle on the first playoff hole to beat Liqi Zeng of China in the Island Resort Championship. Romero, the older sister of top-ranked amateur Kiara Romero, won for the first time on the Epson Tour. … Dawson Armstrong closed with a 2-under 68 and made birdie on the sixth playoff hole to defeat Harry Lord and Corey Pereira in the Wichita Open on the PGA Tour Americas. … Noora Komulainen on Finland closed with a 6-under 66 and made birdie on the first playoff hole against Justice Bosio and Lisa Pettersson to win the Tipsport Czech Ladies Open for her first Ladies European Tour title. … John Gough closed with a 2-under 69 for a two-shot victory over former LIV Golf player Fredrik Kjettrup in the Blot Play 9 in France on the Challenge Tour. … Minsol Kim closed with a 2-under 70 and defeated Yerim Choi with a birdie on the second playoff hole to win the McCol-Mona Yongpyong Open on the Korea LPGA. … The Earth Mondamin Cup on the Japan LPGA was postponed because of heavy rain and an approaching typhoon.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.