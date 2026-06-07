Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. leaves game early with right knee soreness

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kansas City shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. left the Royals’ game with the Minnesota Twins on Sunday with…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kansas City shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. left the Royals’ game with the Minnesota Twins on Sunday with what the team described as right knee soreness.

Witt left the game in the seventh inning. The two-time All-Star had gone 0 for 4 with three strikeouts before his departure.

Witt is batting .280 with a .354 on-base percentage, .456 slugging percentage, nine homers, 27 RBIs and 23 steals in 66 games this season. He entered Sunday tied for the major-league lead in steals.

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