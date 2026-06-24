Robbie Ray limits Athletics to an unearned run and 2 hits in 8 innings as Giants win 3-1

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Robbie Ray held the Athletics to an unearned run and two hits in eight innings to…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Robbie Ray held the Athletics to an unearned run and two hits in eight innings to lead the San Francisco Giants to a 3-1 victory Tuesday night.

Ray (6-6) struck out six and walked four. In his previous outing, the left-hander allowed two hits in 6 1/3 shutout innings in a 7-2 win at Atlanta last Wednesday.

Caleb Kilian worked a scoreless ninth in this one for his fifth save. He struck out Henry Bolte with two runners on to end the game.

Jung Hoo Lee tagged Aaron Civale (5-4) for a solo homer in the second inning for the game’s first run. It was Lee’s fifth HR of the season.

After Willy Adames doubled, Matt Chapman hit a drive off the left-field wall. Adames scored to make it 2-0, but the throw from Tyler Soderstrom to second baseman Zack Gelof nailed Chapman trying for a double.

Chapman accidentally spiked Gelof’s right hand as Gelof was making the tag with his glove hand. That forced Gelof to leave the game with a laceration and contusion, and his hitting streak ended at 24 games.

He had flied to right to open the game in his lone at-bat Tuesday. Gelof also had scored a run in 13 consecutive games.

The A’s got an unearned run off Ray in the third. It remained a 2-1 game until Rafael Devers singled home Bryce Eldridge with one out in the seventh to give the Giants a 3-1 edge.

Casey Schmitt singled in that seventh-inning rally. Schmitt went 2 for 4, making it his seventh straight multi-hit game. That’s the Giants’ longest such streak since Marco Scutaro’s seven-gamer in 2013.

Up next

Athletics rookie LHP Gage Jump (3-1, 2.37 ERA) faces Giants RHP Tyler Mahle (1-7, 6.04) on Wednesday night. Mahle has been on the injured list for nearly a month because of a strained left hamstring.

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