Reds start 3-game series with the Mets

New York Mets (32-39, fifth in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (33-37, fifth in the NL Central) Cincinnati; Monday,…

New York Mets (32-39, fifth in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (33-37, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Tobias Myers (0-0); Reds: Chase Burns (7-1, 2.14 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 88 strikeouts)

LINE: Reds -136, Mets +115; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds start a three-game series at home against the New York Mets on Monday.

Cincinnati is 17-18 in home games and 33-37 overall. The Reds are 15-6 in games when they did not allow a home run.

New York has a 32-39 record overall and a 14-21 record on the road. The Mets have a 22-2 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams meet Monday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Steer has 12 doubles, 10 home runs and 26 RBIs while hitting .251 for the Reds. Blake Dunn is 11 for 44 with a double and a home run over the past 10 games.

Juan Soto leads the Mets with 15 home runs while slugging .561. Bo Bichette is 16 for 41 with three home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 2-8, .230 batting average, 4.23 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Mets: 6-4, .259 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Reds: Elly De La Cruz: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Ke’Bryan Hayes: 10-Day IL (back), Pierce Johnson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Emilio Pagan: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Graham Ashcraft: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (wrist), Luis Robert: 60-Day IL (back), Kodai Senga: 15-Day IL (spinal lumbar ), Francisco Lindor: 10-Day IL (calf), Justin Hagenman: 60-Day IL (rib), Tyrone Taylor: 10-Day IL (hip), Clay Holmes: 60-Day IL (fibula), Ronny Mauricio: 10-Day IL (thumb), Reed Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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