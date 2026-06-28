Reds bring 4-game road win streak into matchup with the Pirates

Cincinnati Reds (39-42, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (41-42, fourth in the NL Central) Pittsburgh; Sunday, 1:35…

Cincinnati Reds (39-42, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (41-42, fourth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Brady Singer (3-6, 4.81 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 59 strikeouts); Pirates: Mitch Keller (5-5, 4.89 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 69 strikeouts)

LINE: Pirates -136, Reds +112; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds hit the road against the Pittsburgh Pirates looking to extend a four-game road winning streak.

Pittsburgh is 22-22 in home games and 41-42 overall. The Pirates have gone 21-8 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Cincinnati has a 20-20 record on the road and a 39-42 record overall. The Reds have the 10th-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .310.

Sunday’s game is the ninth time these teams square off this season. The Pirates hold a 5-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Gonzales has a .295 batting average to lead the Pirates, and has 11 doubles, a triple and three home runs. Bryan Reynolds is 16 for 39 with three home runs and 10 RBIs over the past 10 games.

Elly De La Cruz has a .268 batting average to lead the Reds, and has 13 doubles, two triples and 12 home runs. Sal Stewart is 11 for 39 with two home runs and 14 RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, .297 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Reds: 5-5, .212 batting average, 3.80 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Pirates: Spencer Horwitz: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Oneil Cruz: 10-Day IL (hand), Chris Devenski: 60-Day IL (illness), Wilber Dotel: 15-Day IL (lat)

Reds: Blake Dunn: day-to-day (elbow), Tony Santillan: 15-Day IL (oblique), Ke’Bryan Hayes: 10-Day IL (back), Emilio Pagan: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Nick Lodolo: day-to-day (wrist), Graham Ashcraft: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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